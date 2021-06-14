An EDM whiz kid from Lynnfield cracks a million streams on Spotify

During the summer of 2018, when he was 15, Greenstein launched The BreakBomb Project , the moniker under which he DJs and creates hook-driven EDM. It’s no stretch to say this was Greenstein’s biggest gig to date — actually, it was only his second ever.

“It was crazy. It was the best night of my life . . . so far,” says Greenstein on a call from his home in Lynnfield. “Playing shows is new to me, especially opening for someone like Aoki. I’m still getting a sense of how it works. I definitely want to keep going with that.”

It’s the morning after what 18-year-old Brandon Greenstein calls a dream come true. The night before, he had performed the opening set for superstar DJ/producer Steve Aoki at The Grand nightclub in the Seaport.

“The first show was the day before everything closed down last year,” he says. “Last night was like a full-on party.”

There is much to celebrate: Greenstein’s singles releases have surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify, and he just graduated from the Pingree School in South Hamilton. Not that he’s planning a summer of goofing off. Greenstein’s working hard on a second album before starting classes at Emerson College in September, where he will major in media arts production.

He traces his love of music to his father, Randy Greenstein, a principal of Big Night Entertainment, which includes a vast portfolio of clubs and restaurants, among them The Grand and Big Night Live in the Hub on Causeway.

“My dad was a DJ, and when I was younger he’d always be playing things in the car. I fell in love with music, but then in high school I became a huge EDM fan.”

EDM — electronic dance music — is the mainstreaming of late-1980s rave and house, and its producers/DJs/protagonists rank among pop’s superstars: folks like Aoki, Diplo, and Tokimonsta.

“To be a DJ nowadays you have to be a producer and make music, and grow a fan base. That’s the only way to make a living,” Greenstein says.

Music makers also have to make videos, which is where his other passion comes in handy.

“When I was 6 or 7 I was obsessed with videography. I was always messing around with cameras,” he explains. “Every time I make a track I see it visually; I approach a song like I’m making a movie.”

However, he doesn’t rate himself as much of a musician or a singer — “No, no, not at all,” he says.

“It would make my life easier if I could sing. Getting top vocalists is hard. I’m lucky that there are many super-talented kids my age.”

Greenstein enlisted several peers for instrumental and vocal tracks and will continue to do so for his second album, “Phase 2,” a follow-up to 2019′s “The Project.”

“That was just me getting into music,” he says of his debut. “Now I’m ready to release my next album, and it’s more professional. I want to show the progression. And I have a cool idea that’s never been done in the medium” — a story-driven concept album.

The first track, “Deep End,” a hauntingly groove-driven cut featuring gorgeous vocals from Medford’s Ava Petrillo, just dropped, video and all.

“The hope is that every song will have a music video starting with ‘Deep End,’ and each will tie in with the next to create a full story,” Greenstein says. “I love editing and directing. I love storyboarding — I love the whole process.”