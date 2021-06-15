Message in a bottle, tossed into the sea in Rhode Island, found in Azores

PROVIDENCE — He was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crunched plastic bottle bobbing along in the water, with something inside. Christian Santos grabbed the bottle, opened it, and discovered a note, written by a Vermont teenager, who apparently chucked the message-in-a-bottle into the sea somewhere near Rhode Island back in 2018.
Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a picture of the note on Facebook on June 8, along with a plea: “if you know someone who lives in Vermont ask them to share this so we can find this kid it’s so cool how far it came!!!”
The bottle traveled at least 2,400 miles from Rhode Island to the mid-Atlantic archipelago where Santos, 17, found it. Coincidentally, the Santos family used to live in Boston before moving to Portugal when Santos was just 5.
He was fishing for fun near the island of São Jorge, his mother said, near a little village known as faja João Dias.
The note, written in orange marker on a well-preserved index card, reads: “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont. If found email messageinbottle2018@gmail.com.”
Molly Santos said on Facebook that she tried sending an email to the address on the note, but there was no response.
“I would like to tell him I found it, and where it was, what I was doing,” Christian Santos told WCVB News in Boston. “And we’re going to be friends for life.”
