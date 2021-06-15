Newton to reopen Gath Pool, Crystal Lake

Newton residents can purchase memberships online for the public pool and the beach, and pick up their scan cards on their first visit, Fuller said in the statement.

The swimming areas — with lifeguards on duty — will reopen starting June 21, with a full schedule that kicks off June 28, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller. Crystal Lake’s bathhouse also will be open.

Newton will reopen the Gath Pool and Crystal Lake later this month, allowing swimmers to finally return after being closed for a year due to the pandemic.

Summer membership for both swim sites is $55 for adults 18 to 61, and $35 for children 6 to 17 and people age 62 and older. Children under 5 are free.

Advertisement

Crystal Lake in Newton Centre will open weekdays from 3 p.m. to dusk from June 21 to June 27, and 1 p.m. to dusk on weekend days.

From June 28 to Aug. 27, weekday hours will run longer, from 10 a.m. to dusk, according to the city. Weekend hours will remain the same.

Gath Pool in Newtonville will be open 3 to 8 p.m. on weekdays from June 21 to June 27 for general swimming and the kiddie pool, according to the city. Weekend days that week will run from noon to 6 p.m., with an hour reserved for adults beginning at 11 a.m.

From June 28 to Aug. 27, general swimming and the kiddie pool will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on weekends. Adults-only swimming will be available from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to noon on weekends.

Swimming lessons at the pool are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon weekdays, the city said. Swim team-only practice is planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays.

Advertisement





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.