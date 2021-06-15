Rays’ Tyler Glasnow has torn elbow ligament, but will wait on surgery

An MRI showed Glasnow had a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and also a flexor strain. The test was done after the righthander exited Monday night’s game in Chicago against the White Sox after four innings.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow came out of Monday's game after four innings: “I didn’t want to go out and chance it," he said.

Glasnow, 27, said he won’t have surgery for now, and instead will try to strengthen the area. He plans to see another doctor on Friday. If Glasnow chooses to undergo Tommy John surgery, that would sideline this season and could prevent him from pitching next year, too.

The Rays, who reached the World Series last season and own the best record in the majors this year, put Glasnow on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Mike Brosseau from Triple-A Durham.

Glasnow is 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts, tied for the most in the majors. He has struck out 123 in 88 innings.

Glasnow allowed two runs on three hits Monday and left with Tampa Bay leading, 3-2. The Rays went on to win 5-2 in a matchup of teams that entered with the two best records in the majors.

Glasnow said he sensed something wasn’t right in the elbow as he tossed his final pitches in the fourth. He told the coaching staff and was replaced by Ryan Thompson to start the fifth.

“The last couple of pitches I felt just a little tug,” Glasnow said after the game. “I didn’t want to go out and chance it. The velo was still there, it just felt not right.”

Nationals taking no chances with Scherzer

The Washington Nationals placed staff ace Max Scherzer on the 10-day injured list with a groin problem. The team announced the move Tuesday, saying it was retroactive to Sunday.

Scherzer “tweaked” his groin in the first inning during his start Saturday. He warmed up in the outfield Monday before beginning a bullpen session, which was expected to be 31 pitches. Scherzer threw 10 pitches, then stopped, saying the groin issue prevented him from driving through his pitches.

Scherzer was scheduled to pitch Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals considered pushing his start back as opposed to placing the three-time Cy Young winner on the injured list, but opted for the 10-day stint away from the field.

“For me, it was after going through the process, I just want to be more cautious than not,” Nationals manager Davey Martinez said. “This is an injury right now that’s getting better. We want it to completely get better.”

Scherzer (5-4, 2.21 ERA) should miss one start. He’s been adamant the injury is minor, even hesitating to call it an injury.

Scherzer joins Stephen Strasburg (neck) on the Nationals’ injured list. Strasburg has made just five starts this season. There is no timeline for his return. Will Harris, Daniel Hudson, and Luis Avilán are also on the injured list.

Veteran reliever Justin Miller was called up from Triple A Rochester to take Scherzer’s spot. Righthander Rogelio Armenteros was designated for assignment to free a 40-man roster spot for Miller.

A’s extend manager Bob Melvin’s contract

The winningest manager in Oakland Athletics history is staying put through at least next season after the club exercised Bob Melvin’s contract option for 2022.

Melvin has guided the A’s to an 808-715 record since taking over on June 9, 2011. He recently passed Tony La Russa for most victories by an Oakland manager and last weekend became the 35th person in major league history with 1,300 managerial wins.

His A’s teams have reached three straight playoffs, winning the AL West during last year’s shortened 60-game season. Oakland beat the White Sox in the wild-card round to stop a nine-game losing streak in winner-take-all postseason games, a major league record that dated to the 1973 World Series, before losing to the rival Astros in a four-game AL division series.

The A’s had lost six straight playoff series since sweeping Minnesota in the 2006 Division Series.

The 59-year-old Melvin, a Manager of the Year in both leagues, previously led the Mariners and Diamondbacks then took over guiding the A’s during the 2011 season following the firing of Bob Geren.

In 2012, Oakland became the first team in major league history to win a division or pennant after trailing by five games with fewer than 10 to play, sweeping three games against Texas to win the division over the Rangers.

Lost on the road: Arizona’s skid reaches 20

Brandon Crawford’s big bat helped San Francisco finally snap out of an offensive funk as Arizona’s road struggles kept going.

Crawford homered and drove in three runs as the Giants sent the Diamondbacks to their 20th straight road loss with a 5-2 victory Monday night.

“We’re in a grind right now. I don’t know where it’s at, what’s been happening or the reasons, but we’re working hard to figure that out,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

The Diamondbacks moved closer to the dubious major league record for consecutive road defeats held by the 1963 New York Mets, who dropped 22 in a row away from the Polo Grounds. Arizona has lost 11 straight overall.

Alex Wood (6-3) won for the first time in five starts, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven. He snapped his three-game losing streak with his first win since May 16 at Pittsburgh.

Jake McGee closed it out for his 13th as the Giants improved to 19-6 following a loss. They haven’t dropped consecutive games since being swept at home by the Dodgers from May 21-23.