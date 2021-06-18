Two New England lakes named top destinations by U.S. News & World Report

Two New England lakes clinched spots in a new U.S. News & World Report list of the 27 top lake destinations, released Friday.

The list highlights Maine’s Moosehead Lake and the Lake Champlain Islands in Vermont as well as other aquatic beauties around the country, such as Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border and Crater Lake National Park in Oregon.

Both Moosehead Lake and Lake Champlain are a five- to six-hour drive from Boston, but if you’re in the market for a weekend getaway, you can be sure to enjoy their gorgeous views, tranquil surroundings, and and variety of activities.