Elton John to bring farewell tour to Gillette Stadium in 2022

Tickets for the Gillette show — scheduled for July 28, 2022 — go on sale to to the general public on Wednesday, June 30.

Elton John announced Wednesday he will come to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in 2022 as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, which the Grammy-winning performer says will be his last.

“The shows that I announce today will be my final tour dates ever in North America and Europe,” John, 74, said in a video announcing the tour. “I’m going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had, playing places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.”

The tour, which began in September 2018 but was truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic, will add 31 dates before officially concluding in November 2023. Kicking off in Frankfurt, Germany, in May 2022, the “Tiny Dancer” singer will take his final bow at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

John, whose career spans more than five decades, came to Boston’s TD Garden three times on his farewell tour before it was stymied by the pandemic, twice in 2018 and once in 2019.

