Vermont couple married at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital while man recovers from serious spinal injury

Herwath, 27, and Greene, 21, were married on the third floor of the hospital in Charlestown on Tuesday night with family and friends watching via Zoom. The wedding was officiated by MJ Weiman, Herwath’s occupational therapist at the hospital, and the couple donned rings made of splinting gear. They had their first dance to Chris Stapleton’s “Tennesee Whiskey.”

When Tim Herwath and Haley Greene met they were instantly attracted to one another’s adventurous spirits — a mentality that prompted them to decide to get married at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, where Herwath is recovering from a serious spinal injury sustained in a car crash.

Advertisement

Couple gets married at Spaulding Rehab Hospital Share Email to a Friend Embed Tim Herwath and Haley Greene were married at Spaulding Rehab Hospital, where Herwath is recovering from a serious spinal injury. ( Courtesy of Spaulding Rehab Hospital )

“They’ve made it more special than anything we could have planned really,” Greene said in a statement released by the hospital.

Herwath and Greene first approached hospital staff with the idea of being married there about a week ago — and they wanted the wedding to happen as soon as possible. Staff from each department in the hospital rallied to make the couple’s special day possible, and two local businesses — Cut Splice Boston, Salon D’Elegance in Wayland, and Junebug Flowers of Charlestown — chipped in with products for hair and makeup and floral arrangements, the statement said.

“This was the most special day of my life and I’m so thankful to have her in my life. I love her very much,” Herwarth said in the statement.

Tim Herwath, 27, and Haley Greene, 21, a Vermont couple, were married at the Spaulding Rehab Hospital in Charlestown, where Herwath is recovering from a spinal cord injury, on June 22, 2021. Spaulding Rehab Hospital

Wedding plans were quickly altered on April 22, when on the first day of his new job, Herwath suffered a serious spinal cord injury in a car accident, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down, the statement said. Herwath was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center following the crash and transferred to Spaulding in early May.

Greene has been able to visit her now-husband daily, thanks to a donor-funded special apartment next to the hospital in Charlestown, the statement said.

Advertisement

Herwath is expected to be hospitalized for several more weeks as the staff at Spaulding work to “improve his function and plan for a safe discharge,” according to the statement.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe page to help with preparations for their eventual return home to Vermont.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.