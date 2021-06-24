State’s largest health care providers will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

The mandates will apply to all employees, include those who don’t work directly with patients.

Leaders of Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Wellforce told their workers that requiring vaccination for employees is critical for protecting vulnerable patients. Together, these three hospital systems employ more than 130,000 people.

The state’s largest hospital systems on Thursday said they will mandate that all of their employees get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The evidence of COVID-19 vaccine safety and effectiveness is overwhelming,” Dr. Anne Klibanski, chief executive of Mass General Brigham, said in an email to employees. “Getting vaccinated is the single most important and responsible step each of us can take to put an end to this devastating pandemic and protect patients, families, and each other.”

Hospital workers have been eligible for the COVID vaccine for months, and most — but not all — already have their shots.

Hospital leaders did not set a date by which employees must be vaccinated. They said they would wait until the US Food & Drug Administration grants full approval to the vaccines, which are currently being administered under Emergency Use Authorization.

Dr. Kevin Tabb, chief executive of Beth Israel Lahey, said in a video message to employees that they have a responsibility to protect each other and their patients.

“I think it would be very hard for any of us … to live with ourselves knowing that we have put our patients at risk and exposed them and potentially caused harm or death if we can avoid it,” Tabb said.

Leaders at Wellforce, the hospital system that includes Tufts Medical Center, told employees in an email: “COVID-19 is still with us. The Delta variant is becoming more prominent in the United States, and it is vitally important that we continue to do everything we can to protect our patients and ourselves.”

The mandates from Massachusetts hospital leaders follow the lead of those in other states, including Texas, Maryland, and New York, that are requiring vaccines for their workers.

Many hospitals already mandate that their workers get annual flu shots.

