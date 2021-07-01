This Rhode Island hotel has been named one of the 15 best beach resorts in the US

The lavish lodgings, which are about two hours from Boston, offer 49 guest rooms and 20 signature suites, all of which overlook the majestic waters of Block Island Sound, allowing guests to indulge their Gatsby-esque fantasies. For a little more space, visitors can book one of eight cottages, the largest of which, the Minnebama , has seven bedrooms and its own guest house.

Ocean House , a 13-acre beachfront luxury hotel in the village of Watch Hill, has been named one of the 15 best beach resorts in the U.S. by Travel and Leisure in an unranked list released Monday. Each hotel “has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team,” according to Travel and Leisure’s website.

A sprawling Rhode Island property in Watch Hill is making news — and it has nothing to do with Taylor Swift .

Myriad eateries on the property serve up decadent feasts: The Verandah Raw Bar dishes up a fresh catch; the Dune Cottage offers Mediterranean-inspired fare; and the Taco Shack slings tacos and cool frozen cocktails. Guests can also stop by the Sipping Terrace for afternoon tea, the Secret Garden for its crêperie confections, and Below Deck for gelato, milkshakes, and other sweet treats.

The hotel also has its own Center for Wine and Culinary Arts for those who want to learn the ways of wine from their sommelier or try out a cooking class or a tasting. Ocean House boasts two wine cellars and 8,000 bottles to choose from — not to mention four yachts.

A stay at the Ocean House could also mean star-spotting — Swift purchased a mansion nearby for about $17 million in 2013.

The opulent resort first opened in 1868 and reopened after a $140 million rebuild and restoration in 2010. This isn’t the first time Travel and Leisure has taken notice — in 2014, Ocean House was ranked number one as the best resort in the continental U.S. and fifth for top hotel in the world.

All this luxury comes with a hefty price tag — rates start at $1,200 per night.

Among the other beach resorts making Travel and Leisure’s best-of list: Gurney’s Montauk Resort in Montauk, New York; The Lodge at Sea Island Golf Club in Sea Island, Georgia; Little Palm Island Resort & Spa in Little Torch Key, Florida; and Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas in Encinitas, California.





