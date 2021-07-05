Providence Bruins looking for new coach: Jay Leach joins Seattle Kraken as assistant

Leach, 41, spent the last four years in Providence, going 136-77-16. He was considered a potential replacement for former Bruins assistant Jay Pandolfo, who last week became associate head coach at Boston University.

The Providence Bruins are looking for a new head coach after Jay Leach confirmed he accepted a spot on the Seattle Kraken’s bench.

Those first in line for promotions appear to include Trent Whitfield (five years as Leach’s assistant) and Ryan Mougenel (three).

Leach, a former defenseman who was captain at Providence College (2001), played 11 of his 12-year career in the AHL (499 games). He spent three years in the Bruins’ organization, appearing in two games with the varsity in 2005-06. He also saw NHL action for the Lightning, Devils, Canadiens, and Sharks (70 NHL games in total).

Advertisement

He started his coaching career in Germany in 2014-15, on the Adler Mannheim staff of former Bruins assistant Geoff Ward. After a year back stateside with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, he rejoined the P-Bruins as an assistant in 2016-17. He was promoted to head coach the following year, once Bruce Cassidy took over in Boston.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.