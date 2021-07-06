Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Tuesday for broad swaths of the Northeast, including much of Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island as a warm front moves through the region.
The National Weather Service issued the watch, which also included parts of Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont as hot and humid conditions on Tuesday set the stage for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some of the storms Tuesday afternoon will likely be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours, according to forecasters.
The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 8 p.m. According to a tweet by the National Weather Service, isolated hail up to a quarter in size is possible as well as scattered wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour.
Storm watches are issued when conditions are sufficient for a storm to happen in the near future. Forecasters upgrade watches to warnings when a severe thunderstorm is imminently expected.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, MA, NH, NY, PA, RI, VT until 8 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/TAsay9xQXa— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 6, 2021
Scattered thunderstorms are also possible again on Wednesday afternoon and evening, forecasters said, as hot and humid air remains in the region.
