Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Massachusetts, Rhode Island

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Tuesday for broad swaths of the Northeast, including much of Massachusetts and all of Rhode Island as a warm front moves through the region.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which also included parts of Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont as hot and humid conditions on Tuesday set the stage for scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Some of the storms Tuesday afternoon will likely be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and torrential downpours, according to forecasters.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 8 p.m. According to a tweet by the National Weather Service, isolated hail up to a quarter in size is possible as well as scattered wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour.