Tour organizer says graduates from Boston-area high schools wrongly blamed for mask flap and delays on American Airlines flight

American Airlines said Tuesday that passengers, whom they declined to identify by age, were “noncompliant with the federal mask mandate, became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard” and were ordered off the plane.

The trip was organized by Breakaway Beach, a private company that provides chaperoned week-long vacations for graduating high school seniors, and the teenagers were on their way to the Bahamas Monday on Flight 893.

A tour organizer said American Airlines wrongly punished 47 recent high school graduates from the Boston area heading to the Bahamas for the actions of one teenager and failed to treat the students properly after flight delays caused by the airline itself.

Advertisement

But, according to Eugene Winer, president of Breakaway, the flight was delayed at the Charlotte Airport in North Carolina because of a mechanical problem, forcing passengers to spend about two hours on the aircraft without a functioning ventilation system.

“During this time some passengers including the students may have removed masks due to the no air-conditioning/ventilation, quite unbearable conditions,” he wrote in a statement provided to the Globe. “One passenger was officially escorted off of the aircraft but was not ticketed or charged with an offense.”

All passengers were taken off the aircraft while repairs continued and the students were notified they would not be allowed to reboard once the flight resumed because of the actions of their colleague, Winer wrote.

“The actions of this passenger resulted in the entire group of graduates being labelled ‘unruly’ and ‘disruptive,’ ” he wrote. “Breakaway was told [by American Airlines] that the actions of one individual were the responsibility of the entire group.”

In a telephone interview, Winer said the group was composed of recent high school graduates, but would not say if they were former Winthrop High School students, citing privacy concerns and the fact that the trip had no connection to the school.

Advertisement

The airline initially refused to let the students continue the flight, which was further delayed because a pilot was not immediately available to replace one who had maxed out on the hours they could fly, he wrote.

After several hours, American eventually relented and allowed the students to board the flight — but the flight was delayed until Tuesday morning because the airline did not have a pilot available until then, he said.

American provided housing and meal vouchers for other passengers, but did not assist the students, saying they were under 18 and could not be provided hotel rooms, according to Breakaway.

The company paid for hotel rooms for the students, 80 percent of whom were 18 years old, he wrote. The company also had to pay to transport the group between the hotel and the airport since “other passengers from the flight were hostile and aggressive with the group due to their perceived responsibility for postponing the flight.”

Winer said the airline should not have punished the entire group for the bad behavior of one student. He stressed that aviation safety rules should always be followed.

But “the handling of this situation by American Airlines was incredibly disappointing, he wrote. ”However, the act of one individual is not the responsibility of others, and the students that were abiding by the rules should not have had to endure this type of treatment.”

Advertisement

He said the airline subjected the teenagers to “an improper and overly harsh manner, causing unnecessary stress and aggravation to the travelers and their parents from afar” and that the students were treated differently because of their age.

“Our hope is that the individual staff and the airline will learn from this situation so that it does not repeat, and compensate the group for a missed night of a much-deserved graduation, and apologize for the treatment the group received,” he wrote.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.