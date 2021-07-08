BCBSRI executive, a former world champion rower, heads to Tokyo as the U.S. Olympic Rowing Team’s doctor

A record 960 rowers from 46 countries had competed to get to this point, the finals. Collins, then a 26 medical student at Howard University, and his teammates were in the sixth racing lane — the last one, thanks to their performance in the semi-finals. His team had only been together since July. The crowd favorite, the British team that won the championship in 1991 and 1992, was in the third lane.

PROVIDENCE — On a wet and chilly Saturday in September 1993, Matthew Collins gripped his oar, waiting with his teammates to race in the lightweight men’s final at the World Rowing Championships in Czechoslovakia.

A copy shot of the front cover of American Rowing magazine in November of 1993. Dr. Matthew Collins (far right) and the rest of the U.S. team were featured in the magazine for winning the gold medal at the world championship for rowing that year.

“The United States [are] certainly outsiders in this race. Not a lot known about them,” the commentators can be heard saying in a video of the race.

But after the first 1,000 meters, Collins and his teammates Thomas Beetham, Chris Kerber, and Jonathan Moss were already well ahead of the pack.

“We didn’t know how good we were. And that was the best thing for us,” Collins said in a recent interview with the Globe. “We trained really hard and never gave up on improving. Our goal was just to make it through the progression. Get ourselves into the final. Everyone else thought we had it. But we had no idea.”

He added, “I always think back to what my coach at UMass Amherst used to tell me: ‘When you cross the finish line, look up and look like you can do it again.’”

The American team went on to win the gold medal in a stunner, beating the Swiss by 72 milliseconds.

Now the executive vice president and chief medical officer of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, rowing has always remained a key element in Collins’ his life. So much so that he’s heading to the Tokyo Olympics later this month as the head doctor for the U.S. Rowing Team.

“I never served in the military, and while I’m not comparing the two, it feels so great to do something on behalf of a great nation. You wear the flag on your uniform, and it’s the greatest honor when they are playing the National Anthem because you and your team won,” said Collins after a recent row along the Charles River in Boston, not far from where he lives. Both he and his wife, Christine Smith-Collins, who earned the Bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, still row several times a week. “You think of everyone you represent in that moment. You think of every American watching at home thinking, ‘that’s one of us.’”

Collins leaves New England Saturday to join the American team in Hawaii before they head to Japan. Though he’s worked with the medical staff of the team since 2006, he said these games will be vastly different due to COVID-19 restrictions by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers. Collins will be in charge of regular check-ins with athletes, as well as scheduling and administering all coronavirus tests for the team.

The games were originally scheduled to take place last year, but the pandemic forced them to be postponed as experts weighed the risks of COVID-19.

“At first, we were trying to ingest all of the information that we could about COVID-19 last year. Was it safe to train in team boats? Could they be in a weight room together? What if an athlete contracts COVID-19? Then we had to see if they had cardiac or lung impairments, which would be really scary for an athlete of such a caliber,” said Collins.

Matthew Collins is the chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island and serves as the U.S. Olympics Rowing team's doctor. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Olympic athletes on the team did contract COVID-19. He said about 10 out of the more than 50 trainees contracted COVID-19 sometime in the last 16 months, but none had severe impairments that would warrant any major limitations. About 30 athletes made the cut to compete in Tokyo.

When the team arrives in Japan, frequent COVID-19 testing and screenings will be required, as will face masks. He said even though everyone on the U.S. Rowing Team is fully vaccinated against the virus, he’s still feeling the stress: “Heaven forbid” someone tests positive.

“I’ve trained, and put in a lot. And I know what type of sacrifice it takes to get to the level they’ve reached,” Collins said of the athletes.

These pandemic-postponed Olympics, which will open in two weeks, will also ban in-person fans following a state of emergency in Japan Thursday. But Collins said he remains hopeful that this year will unite spectators and athletes in America, and around the world.

“Every time you arrive [for the opening ceremony of the Olympic games], everyone is in game mode,” said Collins. “They have their game face on. They are worried, there’s been a lot of anticipation, and they’ve all trained hard for this moment. But each year, as the events go on, those guards start to come down.”

He added, “But these Olympics will mean even more after the loss the world has seen. I do think these games have the potential to help heal us all.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.