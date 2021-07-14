Cybereason raises $275 million and brings in former Trump officials as advisers

Cybereason, a Boston-based cybersecurity firm, said Wednesday it has raised $275 million in a deal that triples the company’s valuation and brings in two senior Trump administration officials as advisers to the firm.

The company, which provides cybersecurity defense for government and private clients, will now be valued at $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion, according to Israeli media, tripling the $1 billion valuation it received after a $200 million funding round two years ago. Cybereason has now raised a total of $664 million since its founding in 2012.

The new funding round underscores the Massachusetts startup community’s strength in drawing private investment. In the first six months of 2021, the state’s companies have raised $17.4 billion in venture capital funding, outpacing the total amount raised in 2020.