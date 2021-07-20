Chris Sale shines in rehab start for Portland Sea Dogs

Lefthander Chris Sale moved one step closer to returning to the Red Sox with a practically perfect rehab outing for the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

Pitching against the Harrisburg Senators in front of a sold-out crowd at Hadlock Park, Sale struck out six and walked one — a runner he promptly picked off.

Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery last March, went 3⅔ innings before being lifted after throwing 49 pitches (34 for strikes).