Chris Sale shines in rehab start for Portland Sea Dogs

By Staff reportsUpdated July 20, 2021, 42 minutes ago
Chris Sale made it one step closer to returning to Fenway Park for good with his rehab outing Tuesday night in Portland.
Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Lefthander Chris Sale moved one step closer to returning to the Red Sox with a practically perfect rehab outing for the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday.

Pitching against the Harrisburg Senators in front of a sold-out crowd at Hadlock Park, Sale struck out six and walked one — a runner he promptly picked off.

Sale, who underwent Tommy John surgery last March, went 3⅔ innings before being lifted after throwing 49 pitches (34 for strikes).

He was replaced by Rio Gomez in the scoreless game as the Sea Dogs were looking for their 14th straight win.


