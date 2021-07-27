Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Walpole

A woman died Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Walpole, police said.

Walpole police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian near 832 East St. at 5:58 p.m., Interim Police Chief Richard M. Kelleher said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Kelleher said.