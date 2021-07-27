Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Walpole

A woman died Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Walpole, police said.
Walpole police were called to a crash involving a pedestrian near 832 East St. at 5:58 p.m., Interim Police Chief Richard M. Kelleher said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, Kelleher said.
East Street was closed for approximately two hours in both directions while police investigated the crash, Kelleher said.
The woman’s identity was not released Tuesday night, as her family had yet to be notified of her death, Kelleher said. The crash remains under investigation.
