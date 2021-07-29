Mayoral candidates clash: Barros calls on Essaibi George to address husband’s housing record

“This is troubling if true, and Councilor Essaibi George owes Boston voters some answers today,” Barros said in a statement released by his campaign. “Failure to comply with the state ethics laws by concealing personal interest in real estate development projects raises legitimate concerns about the misuse of public office for personal gain. Bostonians deserve transparency and are owed an honest explanation.”

Boston mayoral candidate John Barros on Thursday called on fellow candidate Annissa Essaibi George to address a recent Globe report that found Essaibi George appears to have violated the state’s conflict of interest law by using her position on the City Council to benefit her husband’s South Boston development venture.

The Globe reported Wednesday night that in 2019, a staffer in Essaibi George’s office appeared before the Zoning Board of Appeal in an attempt to squash a building project in South Boston that would’ve interfered with the skyline views of a 24-unit luxury condominium Essaibi George’s husband, Douglas R. George, had built next door.

In speaking against the new project, Essaibi George’s staff failed to disclose that the city councilor’s husband was in the process of selling $1 million-dollar condos next door and had touted the “jaw dropping views” of the Boston skyline as a selling point.

The Globe also found that George has repeatedly flouted city and state housing and building laws, failed to register rental units, and has been sued multiple times by tenants. At least four times, records show, inspectors have filed applications for criminal complaints in housing court against George or his companies — though criminal charges never came and the cases have since been resolved.

Both Essaibi George and her husband declined to answer questions from the Globe. After initially defending her office’s actions at the zoning board hearing, Essaibi George’s campaign said in a second statement that “we have engaged with counsel on issues involving the Ethics Commission and are working to file any necessary disclosures.”

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.