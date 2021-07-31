Green Line service restored following Friday night crash

Train service resumed at 6:20 a.m. Saturday, said an MBTA spokesman.

Shuttle buses replaced trains between the Kenmore and Washington Street stops on the Green Line for much of Monday evening following the collision, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority wrote in a tweet.

Train service on the B branch of the Green Line resumed Saturday morning, after two trains crashed into each other Friday evening, officials said.

The collision sent 25 people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries on Friday night, the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Of the 25 people injured, four were drivers aboard the two trains.

The crash also caused significant damage to both the trains and trolley tracks, officials said.

Investigators at the scene of a crash between two Green Line T trains near 971 Commonwealth Ave. Multiple injuries were reported, none life-threatening. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The trains collided into one another just after 6 p.m. Friday on Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Boston University campus, the Globe reported.

The trains involved in the crash were removed overnight, the spokesman said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the spokesman.

The last time two Green Line trolleys collided was in 2009, when a 24-year-old operator ran a red signal and rear-ended another trolley. That crash injured 49 people, caused $10 million in damage, and led to 24 lawsuits, as well as policy changes for MBTA drivers, who are no longer allowed to carry cellphones while working.

