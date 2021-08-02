Activists protest Eversource substation; block entrance to Energy and Environmental Affairs office

Protesters barricaded the entrance to the state’s Energy and Environmental Affairs office in downtown Boston with a pink bathtub Monday, holding signs that read “Pull the Plug on Eversource” in opposition to the power company’s proposed electrical substation in East Boston.

“The East Boston substation is an egregious act of environmental injustice. We are engaging in non-violent direct action to put pressure on Secretary [Kathleen] Theoharides and the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs to deny Eversource the permit needed to start construction,” Alex Chambers of Extinction Rebellion Boston, a climate activist group, said in a press release.

Opponents say the neighborhood is already burdened with environmental challenges stemming from Logan International Airport and worry the substation is dangerously near Chelsea Creek, which sometimes floods. The group and other opponents prefer that the substation be built at Logan Airport.