John Beecher returns to Bruins’ development camp after a trying sophomore campaign at Michigan

“I’d just gotten back to school last August and we were doing a battle drill,” recalled Beecher, among the first on the ice at Warrior Ice Arena for the opening sessions of the Bruins five-day development camp in Brighton. “A freak accident — my arm got stuck in one of the guys, and he kind of pulled one way and I pulled the other . . . ”

Beecher, the Bruins’ first-round pick (No. 30) in 2019, explained Monday that he tore his shoulder labrum during practice last August as the Big Blue tuned up following a 2019-20 season truncated by the pandemic.

John Beecher will head back to Michigan later this month, ready to play his junior season and eager to put behind a sophomore campaign cut short in February this year by shoulder surgery.

Beecher, 20, is a speedy 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound center now with only 47 NCAA Division 1 games on his development arc. A solid season back in Ann Arbor could set him up to turn pro in the spring, but he’d also be facing the option of returning to school for his senior season, after which he’d have his choice of signing with the Bruins or becoming an unrestricted free agent in August 2023, free to sign with any of the league’s other 31 clubs.

The Bruins in 2019 were drawn to Beecher because of his combination of fluid stride and speed rare for such a big body. Charlie Coyle, the same size and weight, is the only pivot on their varsity roster with the same heft and he might line up this season as the club’s No. 2 center now that David Krejci has returned to the Czech Republic.

Just how Beecher projects with the Bruins remains a mystery, in part because the challenges he has faced getting on the ice the last two season.

“Skating well, like usual,” said Jamie Langenbrunner, the club’s director of player development, sizing up Beecher’s game to date. “Had a bit of a broken up season, and a tough one . . . I think his team next year will have a bit of a target on its back and it will be a great opportunity for him to play under that scrutiny and pressure of a team that should contend for a national title. He’ll be a big part of that and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Brady Lyle a camper with pro experience

Defenseman Brady Lyle, who spent last season with AHL Providence, is among the few kids in development camp this week who can boast pro experience. Lyle, 22, signed as a free agent with the WannaBs this past April (25 games: 7-7—14) after having played five OHL seasons with North Bay and Owen Sound.

Because he was never drafted, Lyle over the years was free to accept invites to any of the NHL development camps, though Boston never offered.

“No, never had the opportunity,” said Lyle, “but I went to three dev camps before, with Ottawa, Arizona and Anaheim.”

The three prior camps, said Lyle, provided him with valuable experience that he’ll try to build on this week.

“I was a lot younger, kind of wide-eyed walking into them all, had never seen an NHL facility or anything like that,” he said. “Just being around some high-end prospects, and taking the advice from some of the best strength coaches, athletic therapists, hockey coaches . . . being at those camps I learned a lot every time.”

Adam McQuaid a welcomed resource

The first surprise in development camp was the new kid, Adam McQuaid, among the seven on-ice instructors. The ex-Bruins defenseman, who last played in the NHL in 2018-19 with the Columbus Blue Jackets, joined the group as a consultant.

“He doesn’t have a formal role,” explained Langenbrunner. “I think Adam was around a little bit last year and is continuing to try to figure out what makes sense for Adam, and we were lucky enough to have him available this week and have him come down and be around some of our guys—we’ll see where it goes both for Adam and for us. I think he’d be a welcome addition to any role. He has a lot of experience in a lot of different areas, and he’s a great human begin, to boot.”

McQuaid, 34, wore a smile that rivaled the expanse of the Zakim Bridge his entire time on the ice. He has been home in Prince Edward Island most of the summer.

Also on the ice with Langenbrunner and McQuaid: Mike Dunham, Chris Kelly, Kim Brandvold, Trent Whitfield and Ryan Mougenel.

David Krejci signs with old Czech club

Some 72 hours after announcing Friday that he was returning home in part to continue his playing career in front of family, veteran Bruins center David Krejci signed on Monday with HC Olomouc, the same Czech club he played for in his mid-teens.

Krejci, 35, said on Friday, in a statement the Bruins posted on Twitter, he wanted to return home in order for his two children to experience a childhood similar to his and to be able to play in front of family members.

Olomouc is in eastern Czechia, approximately 125 miles east of Praugue, and only some 60 miles from the Slovakia border. Olomouc this past season finished 12th in the 14-team Extraliga, collecting only 24 regulation wins.

Krejci was born in Sternberk, Czechia, roughly 15 miles north of Olomouck, and was drafted by the Bruins in 2004 after playing a season in Kladno.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.