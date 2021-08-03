R.I. Democratic strategist under fire for tweet about Senator Lindsey Graham testing positive for COVID-19

“It’s wrong to hope he dies from Covid, right?” Coyne-McCoy tweeted on Monday night. “Asking for a friend. #CovidIsNotOver #LindseyGraham.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but it was screen-grabbed by a Washington Free Beacon reporter.

Coyne-McCoy issued an apology a few hours later.

“I made a mistake,” Coyne-McCoy tweeted Tuesday morning. “I used poor judgement which I obviously regret.”

In her Twitter profile, Coyne-McCoy describes herself as a “mom, meme, lover of dogs, liberal, political strategist working for a better world. Leading RI Democratic Party! Tweets are my own!”

Rhode Island Republican Chairwoman Sue Cienki called for Coyne-McCoy to resign.

“She is a malevolent partisan hack,” Cienki told the Globe. “Is this the Rhode Island Democratic strategy — to hope a Republican dies?”

Cienki said Graham has been an advocate of telling people to get the vaccine. She said Democratic Governor Daniel J. McKee and House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, should be joining the call for Coyne-McCoy’s resignation. “Is this what they believe?” she asked.

House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, a Block Island Republican, tweeted: “If @rigopchairwoman (Cienki) or any RIGOP official were to say anything like this, I would immediately and publicly demand their resignation. Hoping my Democratic House colleagues do the right thing here.”

Graham, a South Carolina Republican, was vaccinated against COVID-19 in December, when doses were administered to members of Congress. But on Monday, he said he had tested positive with a “breakthrough” infection. He said his symptoms were mild because he was fully vaccinated.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham said on Twitter. “I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”

In March, the Rhode Island Democratic Party announced that it was hiring Coyne-McCoy as part of a party reorganization.

“Political strategist and R.I. native Kate Coyne-McCoy has been retained to develop and implement programs that will modernize the party and position Democrats to win from the top to the bottom of the ballot,” the party said at the time. “Revising and rebuilding communications, grassroots organizing, data and finance, Coyne-McCoy will lead the party through the 2022 elections.”

Coyne-McCoy is a political consultant who runs KCM Consulting. She is a former regional director for EMILY’s List who was a senior adviser to US Representative Val Demings of Florida. She formed a super PAC to back now-US Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo’s first run for governor. She once headed the Rhode Island chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, and ran for Congress in a Democratic primary in 2000.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.