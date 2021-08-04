Fall Out Boy pulls out of sold-out Fenway show one day before Hella Mega tour stop

Just a day before they were scheduled to appear at Fenway Park, rock band Fall Out Boy has pulled out of Thursday’s sold-out Boston stop of the Hella Mega tour “out of an abundance of caution” after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Boston show, which also includes bands Green Day, Weezer, and The Interrupters, will go on as planned sans the “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” starmakers, according to a Wednesday Instagram post from the band. Fall Out Boy will also not perform at a planned New York City appearance Wednesday night.

“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the Instagram post read. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”