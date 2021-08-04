Fall Out Boy pulls out of sold-out Fenway show one day before Hella Mega tour stop

Just a day before they were scheduled to appear at Fenway Park, rock band Fall Out Boy has pulled out of Thursday’s sold-out Boston stop of the Hella Mega tour “out of an abundance of caution” after a member of the band’s team tested positive for COVID-19.
The Boston show, which also includes bands Green Day, Weezer, and The Interrupters, will go on as planned sans the “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” starmakers, according to a Wednesday Instagram post from the band. Fall Out Boy will also not perform at a planned New York City appearance Wednesday night.
“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the Instagram post read. “Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows.”
The band, which didn’t specify which team member had tested positive, added that the tour has enlisted a full-time “COVID safety protocol officer” to ensure compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines.
Fall Out Boy did not say whether any future shows would be affected. Following the New York stop, the tour is slated to visit Washington, D.C., Detroit, and Hershey, Pa., with dates extending through 2022.
The Boston stop of the Hella Mega tour — which was announced in 2019 — was originally scheduled for Aug. 27, 2020, until the pandemic forced the musicians to reschedule all dates.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com