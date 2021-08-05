Woman arrested in connection with Tuesday incident where woman was dragged, beaten by ATV riders in Providence

Boisvert is a known suspect to police. In January, she was one of three people arrested after an incident that involved a Cranston officer being pushed, surrounded, and run over while responding to “dozens of recklessly driven motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.”

Detectives were notified of her whereabouts by the Cranston Police Department when she reported to their station regarding an unrelated matter.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Police arrested Shyanne Boisvert, 24, of North Providence on Thursday night in connection to an incident earlier this week where a woman was dragged out of her car and beaten by a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in Smith Hill.

Advertisement

Boisvert was accused of pushing the officer who had approached on foot her at the time. As he handcuffed her, several others circled him, according to police.

Boisvert was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct related to the assault on a 35-year-old woman in Providence on Tuesday night, according to Commander Thomas A. Verdi.

The victim, who has not been identified, was driving in Providence with her 8-year-old daughter, her puppy, and a friend, said police.

The driver first encountered the group of approximately 10 ATV and dirt bike riders in Smith Hill at the intersection of Smith and Orms Streets at 11 p.m. Tuesday. When the bikes did not move after the light turned green, she honked at them, and then turned onto Valley Street, according to the original police report.

A few minutes later, while she was stopped at a traffic light at Zone Street, the riders allegedly came up from behind her and surrounded her vehicle, preventing her from moving forward. Police said several of them were described as riding blue dirt bikes.

The victim told police that the riders stepped off their bikes, opened the driver’s side doors of her car, and “dragged” her out of the driver’s seat and onto the street. The riders allegedly punched and kicked her before returning to their bikes and riding away on Valley Street, leaving her in the road, according to a copy of the police report that was sent to the Globe.

Advertisement

Local politicians and leaders on Wednesday called for officials to put out a plan to address the violence that is shaking the city.

“As local leaders, we owe it to our community to create systems which ensure that our city is a safe place to live and work. A woman driving in her car with her child should not have to fear being a victim of brutal physical violence,” said Providence Councilman David Salvatore of Ward 14.

On Thursday, City Council President John Igliozzi sent a letter to Governor Dan McKee, asking him to deploy Rhode Island State Police troopers to assist Providence Police in stopping the crime that has left the city reeling.

“This wave of violent crime is unacceptable, and we need to act immediately to restore public safety and make our city’s residents once again feel safe walking and sitting outside in their own neighborhoods,” wrote Igliozzi to the governor. Like the rest of Rhode Island, the capital city re-opened in recent months as the pandemic improved, and residents and visitors alike have resumed dining out, listening to live music, and patronizing our small businesses.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, said Verdi.

Advertisement





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.