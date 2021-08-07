Chris Sale takes care of business in what could be his final rehab start

“I’m not starting day one of the season. This isn’t a flyover game. This isn’t the ‘everyone is happy’ game. This is, ‘Oh, [expletive], it’s go-time,’ and even more so now, because we haven’t been playing the best,” said Sale, taking stock of the Red Sox’ recent big league slump. “I’m appreciative of the fact that when I go out there for the first time, there’s going to be some fire under my feet. It’s not, ‘Let’s see how he pitches.’ It’s, ‘You’ve got to pitch good.’”

MOOSIC, Pa. — Chris Sale knows what is in front of him. On Friday afternoon, one day before his fifth and likely final rehab outing on the road back from Tommy John surgery, the lefthander considered what awaits in Boston.

In what Sale hopes is a final step in that direction, the lefthander — pitching on the road for Triple-A Worcester against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders — delivered 4 2/3 shutout innings. He allowed two hits while walking three and struck out eight.

The lefthander delivered a controlled performance at PNC Field, working mostly at 90-94 miles per hour with his fastball, and topping out at 95 in the final two innings of his outing, while emphasizing location over power against the Yankees’ Triple A affiliate. He generated 16 swings-and-misses, most of which came on his sweeping slider.

The performance was not overpowering. Sale allowed baserunners in each of the first four innings, allowing a nine-pitch walk in the first, a two-out double in the second, a two-out triple in the third, and a pair of walks to open the fourth inning. But each time, he quickly carved the opposing lineup to avoid any damage.

Sale returned to the mound for the fifth inning, inducing a groundout and then striking out a lefty. With his pitch count at 89 (59 strikes), he was lifted just shy of the Sox’ goal of five to six innings for the lefty. As Sale departed, he received a standing ovation from a crowd that featured a heavy contingent of Red Sox fans wearing paraphernalia emblazoned with the pitcher’s name.

Over his five rehab starts (one in the Florida Complex League, two in Double A Portland, two with Triple A Worcester), Sale has allowed three runs in 20 innings (1.35 ERA) with 35 strikeouts and five walks.

As long as Sale responds well to the physical demands of his fifth and final rehab start, he could make his return to the big leagues in the coming days — almost exactly (or, perhaps, exactly) two years removed from his last big league start on Aug. 13, 2019.

