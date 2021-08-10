20-year-old woman dies in two-car crash in North Kingstown

An initial investigation found that two vehicles — a gray Chrysler PT Cruiser and a white Buick LaCrosse — collided head-on. Each vehicle was occupied by only a driver.

First responders from the North Kingstown Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at about 11:30 a.m.

A 20-year-old woman died after a head-on collision on South County Trail (Route 2) at Dry Bridge Road on Tuesday morning.

A 57-year-old female was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with unknown injuries. The 20-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is under investigation by the North Kingstown Police Crash Reconstruction Unit and Detective Division.

Advertisement

Investigators are asking that anyone who witnessed the drivers operating before or during the collision contact the Detective Division at 402-294-3311, ext. 8211.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.