Trooper, driver injured in 3-car crash on Route 3 in Bedford

A State Police major and a 64-year-old woman were taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into an unmarked cruiser during a traffic stop on Route 3 west in Bedford Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

Major Matthew Gravini pulled over a Nissan Altima for traffic violations at 2:39 p.m., State Police said in a statement. Gravini was inside his black Ford Police Interceptor SUV in the breakdown lane when it was struck from behind by a Honda CRV SUV.

The impact pushed Gravini’s cruiser into the right travel lane and the CRV then struck the Altima, State Police said.