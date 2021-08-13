Home design ideas: A Needham kitchen optimized for happy feelings

1 The Namibian Sky quartzite countertop was the starting point for the room’s palette and informed the custom blue paint of the island. “We pulled the color right from the stone’s blue veining,” Borges says.

When it came time to choose the colors and finishes for the kitchen addition to their Needham home, the owners’ top goal was that it felt happy. “They wanted color, pattern, and pop,” says Thiara Borges, founder of Studio Borges. The designer chose a darker stain for the floor to anchor Stephen R. Nelson’s airy architecture. A chunky trestle table in the same tone as the floor holds its own in the eating area while balancing the busier cooking side of the kitchen. “Color and pattern helped rein in this bright, open space,” Borges says, “making it feel cozy and lived in.”

2 An art glass installation from Oceanside Glass & Tile punctuates the crackled subway tile backsplash. “We kept the tile color the same as the cabinetry color to avoid choppy contrast,” the designer says.

3 Pale gray cabinetry from Metropolitan Cabinets & Countertops corresponds to the lighter veining in the stone. “We needed to give the clients enough color, but keep the scheme timeless.”

4 Vinyl wallpaper by Sanderson connects both sides of the room. “The floral vines add another layer to the view out the window,” Borges says. “It’s like you’re in a treehouse.”

5 The rounded chandelier from Shades of Light fills the space over the table and its frosted glass beads tie to the glass tube pendants over the island. “The pitched ceiling has personality, but we still wanted fun lights,” Borges says. “The finishes are soft and cohesive so they don’t overwhelm.”

6 The Four Hands dining chairs are similar to the Serena & Lily counter stools while the marigold yellow host chair interjects color and warmth in the corner.

Marni Elyse Katz is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.