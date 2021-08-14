Chris Sale returns to the mound at Fenway in fine form

It had been two years and a day since Sale had last pitched for the Red Sox and it’s a wonder the Boston Symphony Orchestra wasn’t assembled in right field to play “Ode to Joy.”

Sale never wears sleeves under his jersey, so the scar along his left elbow was noticeable when he turned to wave to the fans.

Chris Sale popped out of the dugout at 3:39 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and for a few seconds it felt like a playoff atmosphere at Fenway Park as early arriving fans cheered his walk to the bullpen.

Sale spent 17 minutes warming up, firing pitches to Christian Vazquez while pitching coach Dave Bush stood a few feet behind the mound and Jason Varitek watched from closer to the plate.

Sale reversed his steps back to the dugout, this time to louder cheers as more fans were at their seats. He bumped fists with J.D. Martinez on his way then walked over to do the same with strength and conditioning coach Kiyoshi Momose.

When it came time for the Red Sox to take the field, Sale was the last man out of the dugout. He walked the first three steps, as though he wanted to soak in the feeling, then ran the rest of the way to the mound as his teammates stood on the top step of the dugout applauding.

Sale threw his warm-up pitches and was ready to go. But before stepping back on the mound, he looked around the infield and nodded to shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

The Sox, who routed the Orioles, 16-2, have flipped much of their roster since Sale last pitched for them. Only 10 of the 46 players he played with in 2019 are still on the 40-man roster.

So much has changed. But Sale being back in the middle of the diamond with a baseball in his left hand was familiar.

The first two innings stayed on script. Sale allowed only an infield hit and struck out three. Same old Sale.

That shifted with two outs in the third inning when Austin Hays and Trey Mancini hit back-to-back homers.

Sale left a full-count changeup over the plate that Hays drove off the light tower in left field. Two pitches later, Mancini drove a fastball just over the wall in center.

Alex Cora said earlier in the week that they would treat Sale as if it was April and they did. He was lifted after five innings and 89 pitches.

The last inning was a bit of an adventure.

Sale had thrown 70 pitches and the Sox had Hirokazu Sawamura warming up as the inning started. Sale allowed a leadoff single by Richie Martin then a single by Austin Wynns that sent Martin to third.

Hunter Renfroe’s throw to third was late. But replays showed that Martin slightly lifted his foot off the base while Rafael Devers held the glove on him, and the call was overturned.

Sale then struck out Hays and got Mancini on a grounder to shortstop.

The crowd knew that was the end of his day and Sale came off the mound to a loud cheer. Cora wrapped him in a hug as did most everybody else in the dugout. They knew how long he had waited for that moment.

Outside of the two home runs, Sale allowed four hits. Two were infield dribblers. He struck out eight without a walk — despite five batters getting to three-ball counts — and threw 60 of those 89 pitches for strikes.

It wasn’t perfect, far from it. But it was every bit as encouraging as Sale and the Sox could have hoped for.

Sale averaged 93.3 miles per hour with his fastball and threw his slider for strikes. The slider didn’t have the ferocious bite we’ve seen in the past, but Sale located it well when he needed to.

Seventeen foul balls hurt his efficiency, but that should improve over time.

We’ve come to think of Tommy John surgery as something almost routine for pitchers. But on the same day Sale returned to the majors, the Yankees said Luis Severino was going for an MRI on his shoulder.

Severino had his Tommy John surgery a month before Sale in 2020. He strained a groin muscle when he pitched in a minor league game in June and didn’t pitch again for nearly two months. Now he has a shoulder problem.

At 32, Sale is not going to be better than ever. But if Saturday was a preview, he’s going to be just fine.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.