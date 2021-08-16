fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos and video show chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated August 16, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul.
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Desperate Afghans on Monday overran a tarmac in Kabul as they tried to board planes leaving the country amid the Taliban’s swift takeover of the capital city.

Photos and video showed the crowds swarming a US Air Force plane as it tried to depart the city, with some climbing aboard the side of the aircraft. Other videos showed crowds trying to climb aboard a jetway. The US military reportedly took control of the civilian side of the airport as it evacuated American embassy staff and other personnel.

CNN reported Monday morning that the US military had suspended air travel at the airport as it works to secure the area.

Here are videos and photos of the scene at the airport:

Afghans crowded at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16.
Afghans crowded at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on August 16.Anadolu Agency/Photographer: Anadolu Agency/Ana
A US soldier pointed his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul.
A US soldier pointed his gun towards an Afghan passenger at the Kabul airport in Kabul.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
Afghans crowded at the tarmac of the Kabul airport.
Afghans crowded at the tarmac of the Kabul airport.-/AFP via Getty Images
US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport.
US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

