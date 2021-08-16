Photos and video show chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee

Desperate Afghans on Monday overran a tarmac in Kabul as they tried to board planes leaving the country amid the Taliban’s swift takeover of the capital city.

Photos and video showed the crowds swarming a US Air Force plane as it tried to depart the city, with some climbing aboard the side of the aircraft. Other videos showed crowds trying to climb aboard a jetway. The US military reportedly took control of the civilian side of the airport as it evacuated American embassy staff and other personnel.

CNN reported Monday morning that the US military had suspended air travel at the airport as it works to secure the area.