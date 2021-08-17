Somehow, it’s already pumpkin spice season

Dunkin’s fall menu will be available Aug. 18 — more than a month before fall actually begins — at participating locations, the Boston favorite announced Wednesday . The autumn grub will be available a day earlier than last year.

Craving some pumpkin spice goodness? Your wait is over.

Dunkin's fall menu, which includes everything pumpkin, will be available Aug. 18 this year.

And this year, there’s even more pumpkin possibilities — a new pumpkin cream cold brew topped with cold foam and cinnamon sugar has been added to the lineup alongside classics like the pumpkin spice signature latte and pumpkin-flavored coffees, doughnuts, and muffins.

Want to try one of the seasonal sips? You can get a medium pumpkin cream cold brew or pumpkin spice signature latte for $3 through Sept. 14 while supplies last.

But pumpkins aren’t the only crop represented in Dunkin’s fall fare. New apple cranberry refreshers and apple cranberry coconut refreshers will hit the menu come Aug. 18, as well as the usual sugary apple cider doughnuts.

If Starbucks is more your speed, you’ll have to wait a little longer — the chain has yet to announce when it will launch its fall menu In 2020, it came out on Aug. 25.

