Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris suspended for mocking Asian accent while discussing Angels’ Shohei Ohtani

Morris, a former MLB pitcher in the Hall of Fame, was asked by play-by-play announcer Matt Shepard how the Tigers should strategize against Ohtani, the Japanese two-way star leading the league in home runs.

Jack Morris, a longtime broadcaster for the Detroit Tigers, was suspended from his on-air role at Bally Sports Detroit on Wednesday after using an inappropriate accent during Tuesday night’s game while discussing the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Bally Sports Detroit said in a statement on Wednesday that the network was “extremely disappointed with the remarks” from the 66-year-old and that he would be “undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community.”

Advertisement

The Tigers issued a statement supporting Bally Sports Detroit’s decision to suspend Morris.

During Ohtani’s next plate appearance after Morris’s offensive accent, Morris apologized.

“Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it’s been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” he said on air. “I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don’t blame a pitcher for walking him.”

The Asian American Journalists Association issued a statement on Wednesday, saying Morris’s apology was “insensitive and ignorant, referencing only the words he chose but not the stereotypical, racist accent he used.”

The group wrote that it is “disappointed and disturbed” by Morris’s actions, “especially at a time when Asians in the United States are experiencing a sharp increase in anti-Asian hate, which is resulting in harassment and attacks.”

Advertisement

The statement continues: “Would Morris have used an accent for an African American player? A Hispanic or Latin player? An Irish or Italian player? Morris, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, should be held to a higher standard while serving a regional and national audience.”





Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.