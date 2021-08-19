Boston 25 morning anchor Sara Underwood will step away from full-time role

“After months of thoughtful conversations with my family and very dear friends and station management, I have decided to make the tough decision to step away from this role as morning anchor, the full-time role here,” Underwood said during the broadcast.

She said family was a factor in her decision, with her daughter heading off to college in a year.

“I just feel it in my heart that I want to be there at night,” Underwood said. “I want to be awake at night when she has the tough questions. And I want to be there in the morning, I want to be there in the morning for them. So, this is something that I feel that I need to for my kids, and I want to do. I’m so excited, and I feel so lucky that I’m able to make this choice. But it is, it’ll be very difficult.”

Underwood, though, found a silver lining.

“I won’t be a stranger, I’ll still fill in occasionally with you guys,” she said. “I’ll be here when everyone else has some life decisions that they need covered for. But I’m very excited about this next chapter in my life, and I want to thank you, the viewers for your support.

She also thanked “my Morning Show family, really, for being the best team in Boston.”

Her final broadcast will be Friday of next week.

”I love you all so much,“ Underwood said. “And I’ve loved my time here. And I’m grateful for you, and I’m so excited. And my family is so excited for this next chapter. I can’t even tell you. Grateful, and I don’t take it for granted that I get to make this choice.”

