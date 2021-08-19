News organizations across the country join the call to get more people vaccinated

See all resources here.
Editorial: The vaccine could save us, if we let it
Provincetown: How much worse would Provincetown’s COVID-19 outbreak have been without vaccines?
Disinformation: Myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccination
In their words: Hesitant at first, they got vaccinated — and are glad they did
Vaccine hesitancy: How do you convince an unvaccinated person?
Globe Opinion invited publications around the country to write their own editorials addressing their community’s concerns about vaccines in an effort to persuade people to get vaccinated. Scroll below to read them.