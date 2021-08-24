What should you do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card?

If you didn’t do that, don’t panic. There are ways you can get a replacement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests taking a photo of your vaccination card and keeping a copy on your phone.

So you’re fully vaccinated and you have your COVID-19 vaccination card as proof, something a growing number of venues, not to mention employers, are mandating. But what if you misplace the card and can’t find it? Or you accidentally leave it in your pocket and it goes through the wash?

If you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, the CDC recommends that you contact your vaccination provider directly.

Let’s say you received your shots at Walgreens. If you lose your paper card, you should contact your local Walgreens pharmacy.

“Walgreens keeps records of all vaccinations at our pharmacies,” a Walgreens corporate spokesperson said in an email. “If a patient loses their physical dose card, we recommend contacting their local Walgreens pharmacy to provide them with a new one.”

For people who received shots at CVS, there are several options, according to Matt Blanchette, a spokesman for CVS Pharmacy.

“First, a record of the vaccine received and date administered is available to for patients to access and download in the CVS Pharmacy app or online at cvs.com,” Blanchette said in an email.

Patients will need to create an account to access the record online or in the CVS app, he said.

“Second, any CVS pharmacy team member can print a vaccine record reflecting the date of administration and vaccine administered,” he said. “And finally, if an email address is provided during the online appointment scheduling process, a vaccine record is automatically emailed after administration and patients can pull up the record from their email.”

If for some reason you can’t get in touch with the provider that gave you your COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says you should contact your state health department’s immunization information system (the Massachusetts Immunization Information System is the agency that collects and stores vaccination records for Massachusetts residents) and request a copy of your vaccination record.

Going through the state for a copy of your vaccination record is a somewhat circuitous process.

Besides filling out a Immunization Record Request Form, you have to get it notarized before submitting it. It can take up to six weeks to get the records — and they will not include the little paper card that you initially received with your COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state Department of Public Health.





























