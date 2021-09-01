Check out photos and videos from Boston’s busiest moving week and Allston Christmas

Today is September 1, and rain or shine (it’s raining), the time-honored tradition of Allston Christmas is taking place once again amid Boston’s busiest moving week.

College students moving out of their apartments in the Boston neighborhood are leaving behind unwanted furniture, clothes, and appliances for the students moving in. Students and non-students alike travel to Allston to scavenge for leftovers.

Here are some photos and videos of this year’s “festivities” in Allston and throughout the Boston area.