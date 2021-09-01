fb-pixel Skip to main content

Check out photos and videos from Boston’s busiest moving week and Allston Christmas

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated September 1, 2021, 7 minutes ago
A student used a shopping cart to move a mattress in Allston earlier this week.
A student used a shopping cart to move a mattress in Allston earlier this week.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Today is September 1, and rain or shine (it’s raining), the time-honored tradition of Allston Christmas is taking place once again amid Boston’s busiest moving week.

College students moving out of their apartments in the Boston neighborhood are leaving behind unwanted furniture, clothes, and appliances for the students moving in. Students and non-students alike travel to Allston to scavenge for leftovers.

Here are some photos and videos of this year’s “festivities” in Allston and throughout the Boston area.

@paidion

U KNOW WHAT TIME IT IS #boston #allston #allstonma #allstonchristmas #foryoupage #fyp

♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (with Mitchell Ayres & His Orchestra) - Perry Como & The Fontane Sisters
Happy move-out day from Allston! from boston
@grapelaffytaffyy

Move-in week in Beantown #allstonchristmas #fenway #boston #northeastern #bostonuniversity #simmonsuniversity #mit #harvard #wentworth #university

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

Massachusetts State Police also made sure to show up early Wednesday morning to prevent any newbies from getting “Storrowed” — (verb): putting a moving truck over 10 feet under Storrow Drive bridge.

A scene from BU moving day last week.
A scene from BU moving day last week.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Boston College senior Ann Soong used her chin to keep control of her belongings as she moved into her dorm on the BC campus last week.
Boston College senior Ann Soong used her chin to keep control of her belongings as she moved into her dorm on the BC campus last week.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Emerson College move-in assistants helped students arriving at 2 Boylston Place on Friday afternoon.
Emerson College move-in assistants helped students arriving at 2 Boylston Place on Friday afternoon.Christiana Botic for The Boston Globe
On Tuesday, Dennis Moore with Olympic Moving helped move student belongings on Saint Stephen's Street.
On Tuesday, Dennis Moore with Olympic Moving helped move student belongings on Saint Stephen's Street.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Allyson Lazarre, a BU student, moved some furniture with a friend into her apartment on Ashford Street in Allston on Tuesday.
Allyson Lazarre, a BU student, moved some furniture with a friend into her apartment on Ashford Street in Allston on Tuesday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Beckett Coffman, 14, sold fresh-squeezed lemonade on Commonwealth Ave. near his home on Tuesday. He started his business at 11 years old, but last year he had to skip because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beckett Coffman, 14, sold fresh-squeezed lemonade on Commonwealth Ave. near his home on Tuesday. He started his business at 11 years old, but last year he had to skip because of the COVID-19 pandemic.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Furniture in a front yard on Ashford Street in Allston on Tuesday, left from a previous tenant.
Furniture in a front yard on Ashford Street in Allston on Tuesday, left from a previous tenant.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff



