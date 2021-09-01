Check out photos and videos from Boston’s busiest moving week and Allston Christmas

Today is September 1, and rain or shine (it’s raining), the time-honored tradition of Allston Christmas is taking place once again amid Boston’s busiest moving week.
College students moving out of their apartments in the Boston neighborhood are leaving behind unwanted furniture, clothes, and appliances for the students moving in. Students and non-students alike travel to Allston to scavenge for leftovers.
Here are some photos and videos of this year’s “festivities” in Allston and throughout the Boston area.
Allston Christmas is back! pic.twitter.com/8UlGisrIe5— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) September 1, 2021
I can’t believe it’s #AllstonChristmas Eve / Erev #BrooklineHanukkah already. Where has this year gone? pic.twitter.com/VKCiygHHRk— Martin Lieberman (@martinlieberman) August 31, 2021
Happy #AllstonChristmas everyone pic.twitter.com/3R0QJxbq33— Dr. Aimee Allison Hein 🌈✨ (@AimeeAllisonPhD) September 1, 2021
Stay Positive.#AllstonChristmas #BrightonMA pic.twitter.com/JZa5SGHt78— Michelle Clancy (@OakSqBrighton) August 29, 2021
Massachusetts State Police also made sure to show up early Wednesday morning to prevent any newbies from getting “Storrowed” — (verb): putting a moving truck over 10 feet under Storrow Drive bridge.
Advertisement
Massachusetts State Police prevented the first Storrowing for the month of September right before 7AM this morning. pic.twitter.com/sPfUcRaUpn— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) September 1, 2021
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.