East vs. West’s best: Top-ranked Central Catholic visits Springfield Central for intriguing opening showdown

It’s an opportunity for both programs to test their mettle and a chance for several FBS recruits to prove they can thrive under bright Friday night lights.

But Friday night Central Catholic, the Globe’s top-ranked team, travels to Springfield Central for a long-awaited season opener that could also be preview of the Division 1 Super Bowl matchup the first weekend in December; Springfield Central moved up to D1 as part of the MIAA’s divisional alignments for the statewide tournament.

Over the past 18 months, high school football prospects in Massachusetts have had limited opportunities to prove their caliber against top competition.

Ayden Pereira, a senior quarterback at Central Catholic, and Springfield Central junior quarterback William Watson orchestrate the attacks for their respective teams.

Pereira can lean on junior tight end/defensive end Preston Zinter, who has been offered scholarships by Georgia, Ohio State, Boston College, and many other Power 5 colleges. Watson will be eyeing his favorite target, Joseph Griffin Jr., a 6-foot-4-inch senior wide receiver committed to BC.

With several other players on both sides projected to earn FBS offers, this is certainly a matchup for scouts to monitor.

“I’m fortunate to travel the country and watch a lot of talented football players,” said Billy Tucker, a recruiting coordinator for ESPN Football and the vice president of 3STEP Sports.

“Having played locally [at Bentley], I’m a bit biased, but I do feel the talent level in this area has improved in recent years. Having upper-tier teams out of Western Mass. more visible in regular-season matchups will only increase exposure and give more credibility to players from our region. And this game will have close to 10 future FBS level prospects on the field at the same time.”

Watson (6 feet, 175 pounds) and Pereira (6 feet, 190 pounds) are both dual threat quarterbacks with strong arms, and both are dedicated to year-round training. Pereira works mostly locally with M2 QB Academy, while Watson has traveled to Florida, Oregon, and Kentucky over the past two summers for college camps and showcase events.

Both quarterbacks are three-year starters, hold multiple Division 1 offers, and are focused on starting the 2021 season on a high note.

Central Catholic brings an eight-game win streak into this matchup and Springfield Central has won 12 straight (including a second consecutive D3 state title) since the Golden Eagles lost to Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial early in the 2019 season.

“To me, every game is a chance to show the work I do year-round,” said Pereira, who holds offers from Marshall, Colorado State, and Merrimack, with UConn and Coastal Carolina also showing strong interest.

“This one game isn’t going to define the work I’ve done. I have to prove it every week. I’m not caught up in seeing how I stack up [against Watson and Springfield Central]. I’m going to play my game and focus on getting a win, no matter what.”

The Raiders have undergone a lot of turnover on the offensive and defensive lines, but Zinter will help solidify protection if needed, and serve as an athletic edge rusher on defense. His older brother, Zak, is a sophomore lineman at Michigan, and Zinter has flashed similar potential while growing into his role at Central Catholic.

“Offensively and defensively, Preston is an outstanding player,” Central Catholic coach Chuck Adamopoulos said. “He’s a great kid to coach. And while he’s only a junior, he’s one of the leaders of our team.”

At 6-3, 220 pounds, Zinter has been clocked running a 40-yard dash in 4.6 seconds. After a productive sophomore season, his recruitment took off last May with offers flying in from top colleges throughout the country, and he’s visited Notre Dame, BC, Penn State, Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Michigan.

“[Zinter] is utilized all over the field by Central to create mismatches,” Tucker said. “Defensively, he has a quick first step and is an explosive closer off the edge. At this level, he consistently beats offensive tackles with a speed to power move.”

“Overall, he has great awareness and plays the game fast and physical. He’s a fast and athletic player with huge growth potential. And when you can run a 4.6 at 220 pounds, that combination ranks high on a national level.”

Zinter and the Raiders will have their work cut out for them against an explosive Springfield Central team that will travel to BC High next week before hosting Florida powerhouse IMG Academy on Sept. 25 in another premier matchup.

When these teams met in Lawrence on Sept 14., 2019, the Raiders outgunned Springfield for a 52-42 victory. After being unable to schedule each other last fall, the contenders will play the second installment of their home-and-home arrangement, and fans in attendance can get their popcorn ready in anticipation of another impressive show.