Recipe: Make a vegetable tagine with the last of the local harvest

Serves 4

There is a moment in September when I feel like I should be eating salads and vegetable dishes three times a day while the main items are all harvested locally. And while perfectly good vegetables will continue to be shipped north from growing regions along the southern East Coast, they just don't taste like those from fields close by. Before we know it, it'll be pumpkin season and most everything green and delicate will be coming from places much farther afield. That's where this vegetable tagine comes in. Tagines are dreamy dishes, originally from Morocco, made with all kinds of meat or fish in pots that are also called tagines. What most have in common is an array of warm spices. Of course, you can prepare the dish in a Dutch oven or whatever flameproof casserole you usually use. Make a vegetable tagine this month with what's in the market and as the weather cools, change up the vegetables. Later in the fall, use butternut, Brussels sprouts, russet potatoes, and canned tomatoes. Now you want slender zucchini, golden potatoes, red onions, and plum tomatoes, all sprinkled with cumin, coriander, ginger, and turmeric. Add two thick slices of lemon to the pot (unless you have preserved lemon, in which case add that), and a little harissa for heat. Chickpeas give the tagine some heft. You'll get a very flavorful sauce after just half an hour with only water in the pot. The vegetables are cooked in big pieces, so there's not much prep, and everything turns golden and bright from the turmeric. Add a generous sprinkle of fresh cilantro, ladle the vegetables over basmati rice, and you have a winning dish for the shift in seasons.

4 tablespoons olive oil, or more if needed 1 medium red onion, cut into 6 wedges 4 slender zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut into 2-inch pieces 2 medium Yukon Gold potatoes (unpeeled), cut into 1-inch pieces 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 3 plum tomatoes, cored and halved 2 teaspoons ground cumin 2 teaspoons ground coriander 2 teaspoons ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground turmeric 1 teaspoon harissa, or more to taste 2 cups water 2 thick slices lemon 1 can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained 1 teaspoon salt, or more to taste Handful fresh cilantro, leaves coarsely chopped Extra harissa (for serving)

1. In a large flameproof casserole over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. When it is hot, add the red onions, cut sides down. Cook without disturbing for 3 minutes. Turn to other cut sides and cook 3 minutes more.

2. Transfer the onions to a bowl. Add 1 more tablespoon of olive oil to the pan. Add half the zucchini, cut sides down. Cook without disturbing for 4 minutes. Transfer to the bowl of onions. Cook the remaining zucchini in the same way (if the pan seems dry, add a little more oil). Transfer to the onions.

3. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil to the pan. Add the potatoes and garlic. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes.

4. Add the plum tomatoes to the pan. Cook, stirring often, for 2 minutes. Return the onions and zucchini to the pan.

5. Sprinkle the cumin, coriander, ginger, turmeric, and the 1 teaspoon harissa onto the vegetables. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or until they are coated all over.

6. Add the water to the vegetables and stir gently to blend it into the spices. Add the lemon slices, chickpeas, and salt. Bring to a boil, stirring often.

7. Lower the heat, cover the pan, and simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the potatoes and other vegetables are tender when pierced with the tip if a knife. Add more stock or water during cooking if the pan seems dry. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Remove the lemon slices from the pan.

8. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with harissa.

Sheryl Julian