Liverpool rallies past AC Milan in Champions League opener

Jordan Henderson capped Liverpool’s second-half comeback with a brilliantly controlled finish to clinch a 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday. The Liverpool captain met a clearance to the edge of the area with a half-volley that flew into the bottom corner in the 69th minute in another classic European game at Anfield. Trailing at halftime, Liverpool started the second half as it began the first and, in the 48th, Mohamed Salah made amends for his penalty failure by running into Divock Origi’s scooped pass and poking the ball past goaltender Mike Maignan, who curiously chose not to come out of the six-yard box to collect the ball. Henderson completed the comeback with his first Champions League goal in seven years . . . Paris-St. Germain’s formidable attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé was left frustrated by a spirited Club Brugge that created the best chances and defended well to earn a 1-1 draw in their Champions League group opener. Messi hit the crossbar during his 150th appearance in the competition, but could not score for his new club after PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino sent out his three superstars all together for the first time. Brugge captain Hans Vanaken drew the hosts level in the 27th minute after Mbappé set up Ander Herrera’s opener in the 15th.
Jack Grealish sparks Manchester City
Jack Grealish marked his Champions League debut with the pick of the goals in Manchester City’s wild, 6-3, win over Leipzig, whose forward Christopher Nkunku had a hat trick go for naught in the teams’ opening group-stage match. Getting the chance to play on the biggest stage in European club soccer was one of the main reasons Grealish made the move to City from boyhood club Aston Villa in the offseason for a British-record free of $139 million. Grealish’s goal in the 56th minute was the highlight of an entertaining and open game at Etihad Stadium, the midfielder picking up a loose ball on the left and cutting into the area before curling a shot high into the corner for a 4-2 lead. After Nkunku slotted home from a tight angle to complete his hat trick and give Leipzig hope of a point, goals by Joao Cancelo — a long-range effort — and Gabriel Jesus secured victory . . . Inter Milan was made to pay for its profligacy as a late goal from substitute Rodrygo saw Real Madrid snatch a 1-0 win in their Champions League opener. Rodrygo scored in the 89th minute with what was only Madrid’s second shot on target. Inter had peppered its opponents’ goal, but been denied by a string of fantastic saves by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and some wayward finishing by Milan . . . Ajax added to its scoring spree early in the season with debutant Sébastien Haller finding the net four times in the team’s 5-1 win at Sporting Lisbon in a Champions League contest in Lisbon. Making his Champion League debut for the Dutch champions, Haller scored twice in the first 10 minutes and twice again in the second half to help Ajax reach 18 goals in its last five matches.
Basketball
Timberwolves re-sign two players
The Minnesota Timberwolves filled out their roster by re-signing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin, both of whom were restricted free agents. The contracts were agreed to last week and finalized Wednesday, with the 6-foot-9-inch Vanderbilt, who averaged 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 64 games last season, getting a three-year, $18.3 million deal and McLaughlin, who averaged 5.0 points, 3.8 assists and 17.8 minutes in 64 games last season, getting a three-year deal worth about $6.5 million that comes with a team option for the third year . . . Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale has joined his hometown Los Angeles Lakers as the lead assistant coach on Frank Vogel’s staff. The Lakers also hired John Lucas III as an assistant coach . . . The Milwaukee Bucks announced the hiring of Lisa Byington as the team’s new play-by-play voice on their television broadcasts, making Byington, who replaces longtime TV broadcaster Jim Paschke, as the first woman to work was a full-time TV play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports team.
Miscellany
Henrik Stenson tabbed vice captain for Europe’s Ryder Cup team
Henrik Stenson will still have a role for Europe at the Ryder Cup despite failing to get into the team. The Swedish player was selected by European captain Padraig Harrington as the fifth and final vice captain for the event at Whistling Straits from Sept. 24-26. The 45-year-old Stenson has played in five Ryder Cups, including the last three. It will be Stenson’s first stint as a vice captain and he joins compatriot Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell as assistants to Harrington . . . Tyler Bozak re-signed with the St. Louis Blues, inking a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum of $750,000. Bozak, 35, was with the Blues in 2019 when they won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, putting up 13 points during that championship run . . . The Worcester Railers, the ECHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, signed forward JD Dudek, 25, a former Boston College standout from Auburn, N.H., entering his third professional season, to an ECHL contract for the 2021-22 season . . . The contest between the Worcester Red Sox and host Syracuse Mets was rained out. Worcester’s Kutter Crawford (2-4, 5.24) is scheduled to start Thursday night’s matchup at 6:35 p.m . . . Nan Wooden, the daughter of the late and legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden and a fixture at the Bruins games for years, died Tuesday. The school said she died of natural causes at a care facility in the San Fernando Valley, according to family members. She had suffered a series of strokes in recent years. She was 87.
