MassMutual settles case involving ‘Roaring Kitty’ with $4 million fine

Under consent orders signed and filed in court on Wednesday, MassMutual agreed to an independent compliance review of its social media policies and trading by its broker-dealer agents, the office of Secretary of State said in a press release.

Known on YouTube as “Roaring Kitty” and on Reddit’s Wallstreetbets forum as “Deep [expletive] Value,” Gill amassed a large following of investors interested in pursuing his trading strategy, which included betting on stocks like GameStop, a brick-and-mortar video game store that had many investors and hedge funds betting on its failure.

A subsidiary of MassMutual has agreed to pay a $4 million fine and to overhaul its social media policies to resolve accusations involving Keith Gill, the Wilmington resident known for his astronomical gains during the GameStop stock rally, the office of Secretary of State William Galvin said on Thursday.

According to the consent order, Gill frequently posted videos and other materials online regarding investments and trading, the press release says.

Gill’s employment by MassMutual overlapped with his involvement in the GameStop and meme stock frenzy that occurred in late 2020 and early 2021, the press release says.

The consent order details inadequate supervision of broker-dealer agents, including Gill, by MassMutual, which failed to review social media usage or catch excessive trading in the personal accounts of agents, the press release says.

While employed by MassMutual, Gill was responsible for creating educational content for use by MassMutual broker-dealer agents to present to individuals, the press release says.

At the same time that Gill was preparing investor education materials, he posted more than 250 hours of videos on YouTube detailing investment strategies, which went unnoticed by his employer, as did at least 590 securities-related tweets posted by Gill, the press release says.

“It’s clear that MassMutual was not as diligent as it should have been in supervising its employees,” Galvin said. “It took the media less than a day to identify the person behind the Roaring Kitty posts, while his own employer took no notice of his online persona.”

Gill’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

