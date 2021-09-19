EMass football: Mansfield’s Conner Zukowski and Trevor Foley headline Week 2 Players of the Week

Jake Leonard, Taunton — It was an efficient Friday night for the junior quarterback; he completed 11 of 14 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards in a 26-20 Southeast win over Durfee.

Mack Gulla, Franklin — The senior rushed rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 37-7 victory at Brockton

Charlie Stark, St. John’s Prep — The 6-foot-1, 216-pound senior linebacker logged two sacks while helping the Eagles defense shut down a prolific Central Catholic offense in a 49-14 victory.

Division 2

Owen Masterson, Marshfield — The senior quarterback threw three touchdown passes (3, 52, and 40 yards) and ran for a 15-yard TD on a keeper to give the Rams the edge in a 34-33 thriller over Methuen.

Nick Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The Elks Club Trophy returned to the Shamrocks for the first time since 2018 thanks to the junior’s 138 rushing yards, which included touchdown runs of 58 and 9 yards in a 34-0 win over crosstown rival Attleboro.

Conner Zukowski and Trevor Foley, Mansfield — In the Hornets’ first meeting with North Attleborough since 2014, Zukowski, a junior quarterback, completed 18 of 29 passes for 302 yards and four touchdown passes. Three went to Foley, his sophomore receiver, who had seven catches for 113 yards and TD receptions of 24, 4 and 10 yards — the final one in the first overtime — in a 31-29 double overtime win.

Division 3

Bryan Metayer, Norwood — The senior scored in all three phases to help push the Mustangs to 2-0 with a 42-7 win over Falmouth on Friday. He returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a score, then added a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. In the second half, he returned an interception 68 yards for pay dirt.

Mat and Sam Nadworny, Masconomet — The brothers combined for more than 300 yards of offense in the Chieftains’ 35-24 win over Peabody on Friday night. Mat, a senior, rushed 20 times for 167 yards with two touchdowns while Sam, a sophomore, rushed 11 times for 116 yards, a touchdown and a 24-yard reception.

Jonah Ly, Stoughton — In a thrilling 27-26 win over Braintree on Friday, the senior back hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jarred Daughtry to tie the game, then kicked the winning point-after. He tacked on two scores on the ground as well for the Black Knights (1-1).

Division 4

Tony Birolini, Pembroke — The Titans had a number of players out due to COVID-19, and the senior Birolini stepped up to provide eight tackles, a critical 20-yard reception that set up the go-ahead touchdown, and a game-sealing interception in the Titans’ 13-6 triumph over Cohasset.

Nick Cotting, Holliston – After Devin Harding scored from 3 yards out with 23 seconds remaining, the senior tacked on the clutch extra point to lift the Panthers to a 35-34, Tri-Valley win over Medway.

Brady Madigan, Duxbury – The senior made six catches for 184 yards and four touchdowns — including strikes of 68 and 53 yards, plus the eventual winner with 1:58 remaining — in a 27-26 victory over Scituate.

Marcus Rojas, Malden Catholic — The sophomore started the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added a 29-yard strip and score in the second as the Spartans cruised past Gloucester, 31-0.

Division 5

Xaviah Bascon, Swampscott —The senior ran for 146 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half as the Big Blue scored 34 unanswered points in a 41-14 comeback win over Lynn English.

Alex Carucci, North Reading — The junior quarterback tossed touchdown passes of 74, 47 and 35 yards and running for a 5-yard score, all in the opening 12 minutes of a 46-9 victory over Greater Lawrence.

Steve Donnelly, Northeast Metro — The senior returned the game’s opening kickoff for a 78-yard touchdown, then ran for an 18-yard TD later in the first quarter and kicked two extra points in a 28-0 win over Saugus.

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester — Making his first career start as an injury replacement, the freshman completed 5-of-9 passes for 95 yards and ran 11 times for 107 yards and a score during a 32-10 win over Bishop Stang.

Division 6

David Brown, St. Mary’s — The junior tailback rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, adding a pair of scores on back-to-back punt returns of 72 and 65 yards in the Spartans’ 62-14 win at Bellingham.

Jake Croke, Norwell — The junior quarterback threw for one touchdown and scored four rushing touchdowns, including a 35-yard score to seal the Clippers’ 34-24 win over Archbishop Williams.

Mikey Chaves, Winthrop — After a 36-yard pick-six in the second quarter, the senior caught a two-point pass from Robert Noonan which was the difference in the Vikings’ 23-21 win at Austin Prep. Chaves also caught a 10-yard touchdown later in the quarter.

Luke Frauton, Medway — The junior tossed touchdowns of 45 and 40 yards to Connor Kewley and ran for an 80-yard score in a last-second loss to Division 4 Holliston, 35-34.

Division 7

Aidan Baker, West Bridgewater — Baker hauled in seven catches for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns in the 33-27 win over Fairhaven. The senior also recovered a fumble and totaled eight tackles on defense.

Daveon Scott, Holbrook/Avon — The junior’s winning 10-yard rush in overtime capped a 201-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 28-22 victory over Wareham, with all three scores coming after halftime.

Randy Bermudez, East Boston — The senior erupted for 137 rushing yards, 51 on one play, and scored two second-half touchdowns in a 40-16 win over City League rival Brighton.

Kayden Eaton, Mashpee — The senior rushed for 131 yards and found the end zone three times in the 28-6 nonleague win over Nantucket.

Eric Mann, Blue Hills — The senior put up stats on both sides of the ball in the 30-18 win over Essex Tech, intercepting a pass, converting a 2-point try, and registering six tackles for the hosts.

Division 8

Tommy O’Connell, Minuteman — The senior provided an offensive spark in a 16-8 win over Keefe Tech, running in the game-tying conversion in the second quarter, and punching in the go-ahead score from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Nick Sawyer, Lowell Catholic — The junior led the shorthanded Crusaders to a 27-21 comeback victory over visiting Ipswich, rushing for 228 yards and two touchdowns, including a 65-yard score in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game winner.

Malik White, Randolph — The senior posted a pair of touchdowns in the Blue Devils’ 36-20 win over Millis, reeling in a 12-yard pass for a score and breaking off an 18-yard run for a touchdown.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jack Levin, Ethan McDowell, Mike McMahon, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.