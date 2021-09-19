Raiders look good again, blow past slow-starting Pittsburgh

The Steelers lost defensive tackle Tyson Alualu in the first quarter, and played the entire game without veteran cornerback Joe Haden and inside linebacker Devin Bush, both of whom were inactive with groin injuries of their own.

Carr completed 28 of 37 passes against a Pittsburgh defense that finished the game without a handful of starters, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who exited in the second quarter with a groin injury and did not return.

Derek Carr threw for 382 yards and two touchdowns, including a pretty 61-yard strike to Henry Ruggs midway through the fourth quarter, as the Las Vegas Raiders won in Pittsburgh, 26-17, over the Steelers on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 295 yards, including a 25-yard catch-and-run early in the fourth quarter that rookie running back Najee Harris turned into the first touchdown of his career. That drew the Steelers within 16-14, but the Raiders (2-0) responded immediately. Carr uncorked a rainbow down the middle of the field, giving Ruggs plenty of time to run away from Pittsburgh’s Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ahkello Witherspoon.

Las Vegas beat the Steelers for the sixth time in the last eight meetings.

Ruggs finished with five receptions for 113 yards. Foster Moreau added a 9-yard touchdown grab as Carr was more than happy to spread the ball around on a day the Steelers (1-1) focused on Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller.

Waller was held in check for most of the afternoon before he hauled in a 25-yard pass on Las Vegas' final drive that set up Daniel Carlson's fourth field goal with 20 seconds remaining, sending the first full crowd at Heinz Field in nearly 21 months trudging toward the exit.

Panthers 26, Saints 7 — Sam Darnold threw for 305 yards and touchdowns to Brandon Zylstra and D.J. Moore, and the Carolina defense turned in another strong performance in Charlotte, N.C. Carolina (2-0) jumped to a 17-0 lead by outgaining the Saints, 274-65, in their second straight first-half shutout; the 128 yards for the game from New Orleans (1-1) were their fewest ever under Sean Payton. (The Saints play the Patriots next Sunday.) Christian McCaffrey added 137 yards from scrimmage and scored his first touchdown of the season, while Alvin Kamara was limited to 5 yards on eight carries. Jameis Winston, who threw five TD passes in the season opener, had just 111 yards passing, was intercepted twice, and sacked four times.

Advertisement

Bears 20, Bengals 17 — Justin Fields played the second half after Andy Dalton exited with a knee injury against his former team, and the rookie quarterback used Chicago’s stellar defensive performance to beat Cincinnati and Joe Burrow, who threw three straight interceptions in the fourth quarter. Roquan Smith returned the first for his first career touchdown. Fields, the No. 11 overall draft pick for Chicago (1-1), completed just 6 of 13 passes for 60 yards. He also ran for 31 yards. Dalton completed 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown to Allen Robinson, the receiver’s 40th TD catch, before he was hurt late in the second quarter. Burrow was 19 of 30 for 207 yards after setting career highs in passer rating (128.8) and yards per attempt (9.67) last week for Cincinnati (1-1).

49ers 17, Eagles 11 — Jimmy Garoppolo threw one touchdown pass and ran in for a score, leading visiting San Francisco (2-0) as Nick Bosa had two sacks and a stingy defense shut down Jalen Hurts a week after Philadelphia (1-1) dominated Atlanta. Hurts completed just 12 of 23 passes for 190 yards. He ran for 82 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo, presumed on borrowed time ahead of first-round pick Trey Lance, took all the snaps in practice last week and ran for five first downs, including four sneaks. Lance, who played four snaps last week and threw a touchdown pass against the Lions, did not play against the Eagles.

Advertisement

Rams 27, Colts 24 — Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles (2-0) on two late scoring drives and Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play in Indianapolis (0-2), the Rams winning their fifth straight road opener under coach Sean McVay. Stafford wasn’t as proficient as in the season-opening victory over Chicago but he did play well, even after appearing to hit his right thumb on the helmet of Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in the first half. Stafford finished 19 of 30 for 278 yards, two TD passes and one interception. Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 163 yards and two scores. Indy charged back from a 17-6 deficit to take the lead early in the fourth, but couldn’t hold it. Carson Wentz injured his right ankle midway through the quarter and did not return.

Browns 31, Texans 21 — Baker Mayfield came back after hurting his left shoulder to throw a touchdown pass and run for a TD, leading Cleveland (1-1) over visiting Houston (1-1) — which was in it until starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor got hurt — in front of their first capacity home crowd since 2019. Mayfield went 10 for 10 after a first-half interception and finished 19 of 21 for 213 yards. Nick Chubb had 95 yards on 11 carries. The Texans were tied at halftime and moving the ball with ease before losing Taylor to a hamstring injury. Rookie Davis Mills threw a 2-yard TD pass to Brandin Cooks in the fourth quarter to pull the Texans within 24-21, but the Browns responded with an 82-yard scoring drive — mostly on the ground — that Chubb ended with his score.

Advertisement

Broncos 23, Jaguars 13 — Courtland Sutton’s career day helped visiting Denver (2-0) hand woeful Jacksonville (0-2) its 17th consecutive loss. Sutton finished with nine catches for 159 yards; in Denver’s first game without Jerry Jeudy (ankle), he had nearly half of Teddy Bridgewater’s 328 yards passing. Bridgewater completed 26 of 34 passes, with TD tosses to Tim Patrick and Noah Fant, and played mistake-free football for the second straight week. Top pick Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, threw two more interceptions and totaled just 118 yards passing. Lawrence capped an 83-yard drive to open the game with a 25-yard pass to Marvin Jones, but Jacksonville did little right the rest of the afternoon. Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 102 yards late in the game, but promptly got flagged for delay of game on the ensuing kickoff.