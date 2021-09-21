Red Sox place reliever Garrett Whitlock on 10-day IL with pectoral strain

The Red Sox placed Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoral strain, manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday ahead of the Sox’ two-game series with the Mets.
Whitlock had to be removed in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles. Cora said he doesn’t think it’s too serious.
Whitlock has a 1.99 ERA in 72⅓ innings to go along with 79 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP. The Red Sox have just 11 games left in the regular season, and entered Tuesday holding a ½-game lead over the Yankees for the second wild card.
The Sox recalled Ryan Brasier from Triple A Worcester.
