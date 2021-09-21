fb-pixel Skip to main content
red sox notebook

Red Sox place reliever Garrett Whitlock on 10-day IL with pectoral strain

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated September 21, 2021, 12 minutes ago
Garrett Whitlock has a 1.99 ERA in 72⅓ innings to go along with 79 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP.
Garrett Whitlock has a 1.99 ERA in 72⅓ innings to go along with 79 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP.Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Red Sox placed Garrett Whitlock on the 10-day injured list with a right pectoral strain, manager Alex Cora announced Tuesday ahead of the Sox’ two-game series with the Mets.

Whitlock had to be removed in the seventh inning of Sunday’s game against the Orioles. Cora said he doesn’t think it’s too serious.

Whitlock has a 1.99 ERA in 72⅓ innings to go along with 79 strikeouts and a 1.12 WHIP. The Red Sox have just 11 games left in the regular season, and entered Tuesday holding a ½-game lead over the Yankees for the second wild card.

Advertisement

The Sox recalled Ryan Brasier from Triple A Worcester.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

Boston Globe video