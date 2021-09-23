fb-pixel Skip to main content
Spotlight at 50

The top 15 Spotlight Team investigations of all time

A look back at some of the journalism projects that changed Boston and beyond.

Updated September 23, 2021, 2 minutes ago
Composite image of photographs and newspaper layouts from past Spotlight Team investigations, including a look into corruption in Somerville in the 1970s, the Catholic Church sexual abuse scandal, and an investigation into how debt collectors used the state courts to go after people.
Globe staff photos/Globe staff illustration

Since 1970, the Boston Globe Spotlight Team has been digging into stories that have prompted significant changes. To honor the team’s milestone anniversary, Spotlight editors, past and present, selected the top 15 Spotlight investigations of all time. To find out more about their picks, click on the links below and read about the original investigation.

1971: Spotlight on Somerville

1978: The danger of radiation at the Portsmouth shipyard

1979: What’s wrong with the T?

1985: Police flock to quick, easy MA program

1988 + 1998: “The Bulger mystique” and “Whitey and the FBI: Crossing the line”

1990: Half-day justice

1996: Cruising on a broken down system

2002: Abuse in the Catholic Church

2006: Debtors’ Hell

2010: Patronage in the Probation Department

2014: Shadow Campus

2015: Clash in the name of care

2016: The desperate and the dead

2017: Boston. Racism. Image. Reality.

2018: Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc.

