Rhode Island’s Elizabeth Beisel becomes first woman to swim from mainland to Block Island

Three-time Olympian and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to swim from mainland Rhode Island to the shores of Block Island.

Swimming for the for the nonprofit Swim Across America to benefit cancer research and patient programs, and in honor of her late father Charles “Ted” Lyons Beisel, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in July, Beisel completed the 10.4-mile swim despite two weather postponements and a finish-line riptide.

“I’m humbled and honored to have completed this Block Cancer swim,” said Beisel, an 18-time All-American at Florida. “As a child growing up in Rhode Island and swimming in the ocean along our beautiful coastline, I always dreamed of swimming to Block Island. I envisioned my dad on the island waiting for me to finish with an ear-to-ear grin on his face — how proud he would be that I made it. Sadly, he passed before I could make this swim, but he knew I was going to do it and that helped sustain him during his final months. I’ll never get to hug him again, but his fight wasn’t for nothing.