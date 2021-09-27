Harvard Business School moves first-year MBA students online to deal with COVID-19 infections

Harvard University reported 74 positive tests among students, faculty and staff in the six-day period ending Sept. 25, according to the Harvard testing dashboard. Of those infections, 60 — or 81 percent — were among graduate students.

Online instruction will be in place through Oct. 3 and the school’s testing requirement will increase to three times a week, Mark Cautela, a spokesman for the business school said in a statement.

Harvard Business School has shifted all of its first-year and some second-year MBA students to remote instruction this week in an attempt to cool a mounting rise of breakthrough COVID-19 infections.

Harvard’s population is heavily vaccinated — 95 percent of students and 96 percent of faculty and staff are fully inoculated, the dashboard indicates.

The majority of transmissions at the business school, Cautela said, have taken place off campus among students who may have flouted indoor mask recommendations.

“Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus,” Cautela wrote. “Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.”

Cautela declined to specify how many of the positive tests were among students in the business school.

Paired with increased testing frequency, Harvard has also “asked all students to eliminate unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel,” Cautela wrote.

The same development played out at the business school in November 2020, when administrators shifted classes from a hybrid format to fully remote instruction citing rising cases among its students.

This semester is Harvard’s first of fully in-person courses since the fall of 2019.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.