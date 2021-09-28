Hate graffiti found at Quincy middle school

Hate graffiti, including a racial slur, was found in a bathroom at South West Middle School in Quincy on Tuesday, school officials said.
The graffiti was removed and the school is investigating, Principal Derek C. Lakey wrote in a statement on the school’s website.
“This graffiti is extremely offensive to the entire school community and will not be tolerated at South West Middle School,” he wrote.
Moving forward, the school will “use this incident as an opportunity to reinforce that as a school community, we stand for respect and inclusion,” Lakey said.
