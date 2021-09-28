In advance of the Patriots-Buccaneers showdown, Route 1 billboard takes jab at Bill Belichick

When it comes to the “Bill Belichick vs. Tom Brady” debate, a new billboard along Route 1 aims to try to convince people the coach isn’t what he once was, now that the quarterback is with Tampa Bay.

”The Owl Is No Longer Wise Without His GOAT!” trumpets the billboard, which sits a few miles south of Gillette Stadium. The owl is in reference to Belichick — the one wearing the hoodie — while the GOAT is Brady.

“Jake from Boston,” a self-described “Patriots superfan and Buccaneers Season Ticket Member,” is taking credit for the billboard.