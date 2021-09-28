Bill Belichick’s sons share their special memories of time spent with Tom Brady

It’s one of the most common things heard during sandlot football games as quarterbacks try to test their arm strength and accuracy.

That’s what happened to Brian Belichick back in 2000 when the then-8-year-old had a private passing tutorial with Brady, then a fourth-string quarterback in New England.

Brian, now the Patriots safeties coach, recalled his “favorite” Brady story Tuesday as he helps prepare a game plan to stop Brady and the Buccaneers Sunday night.

“My dad had just taught me the basic route tree — 3 is an out, 4 is a curl, 8 is a post, and all that,” Brian said.

Advertisement

Bill asked Brady if he’d go over the tree and throw some passes to Brian, who ran all the routes, catching the balls and diving into mats in the practice bubble.

“Once that happened, I was like, ‘Oh man. This is the best quarterback to ever live,’” Brian recalled, not knowing how prophetic his thoughts were.

“It was a very special memory for me, growing up, and I’ve always appreciated that — him staying after practice with me and doing the route tree.”

Steve Belichick, New England’s outside linebackers coach and Brian’s older brother, had similar warm thoughts about the time he got to spend with Brady.

“I remember back in 2000 when he first got here, that was our first year, or my first year in Boston, obviously not as a coach but being around the team and seeing where he started to where he got to,” said Steve.

“He’s an incredible person and he’s an incredible player. I learned a lot from him on and off the field that I really can’t thank him enough for. I spent a lot of time with him in the building, outside the building, on the plane on the way home from games.

Advertisement

“He was such a good resource for me running the scout team against him. Just all the things that Tom does well, which is everything.”

Steve also revealed that he, like a lot of New Englanders, was on Brady’s side last February when the quarterback was going for Super Bowl ring No. 7.

“I’m a fan of the game, too, and in addition to being a fan, I like rooting for relationships and people I know,” he said. “And Tom is as high on that list as anybody. I was very happy for him. It was well-deserved. I’ll never root against Tom.”

Patriots coaches Jerod Mayo (left) and Steve Belichick (right) both shared fond memories of Tom Brady ahead of No. 12's return to New England. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

From the staff

It’s not just the Belichick boys who have fond memories of their time with Brady. Other members of the Patriots coaching staff shared some of their thoughts.

▪ Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, a former teammate:

“He’s been playing at a high level for a long time. When we go the depth charts and it said how many years he was playing, I was like, ‘His career alone is old enough to drink.’ It’s crazy.’’

▪ Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who won six Super Bowls with Brady:

“It should be a lot of fun. We’re obviously very good friends and close, and that should never change. I know he’ll be excited to compete and come up here and try to win and play his best game and we’re preparing to try to do the same thing.”

Advertisement

▪ Running backs coach Ivan Fears, another six-time champ:

“I love Tom Brady. I always have. I spent 20 years with the young guy. I’m very honored to have been a part of the team with him. I still think he’s the greatest. But right now, that SOB is the enemy. So, however you put it … I still love him. I think he’s a great person. But I’m not going to be sharing any love when it comes to game time … And I’m looking forward to trying to beat his butt.”

Decisions, decisions

With James White expected to be shelved for weeks at least with a hip subluxation, the Patriots worked out four running backs Tuesday. Ito Smith, Artavis Pierce, Dontrell Hilliard, and Ryquell Armstead all auditioned. Smith was a Falcons backup the last two seasons, with 63 rushes for 268 yards and 17 catches for 75 yards. Pierce has been with the Bears organization the last two seasons. Hilliard has spent time with the Browns and Texans. Armstead was with the Jaguars the last two seasons but sat out 2020 after a bout with COVID-19 that forced him to be hospitalized multiple times … In addition, defensive backs D.J. Daniel and Stephen Denmark and receiver Anthony Johnson also were in Foxborough for a look.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.