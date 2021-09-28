Orioles get the better of Chris Sale, Red Sox

But Zimmerman has improved in recent weeks, allowing eight earned runs over 21 innings in his four starts, prior to Tuesday.

Baltimore starting pitchers came into the game with a 5.99 earned run average, the highest in the majors. Bruce Zimmerman, a 26-year-old rookie lefthander, was part of the problem, posting a 5.17 ERA in 11 starts.

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles put together a three-run sixth inning against Chris Sale to beat the visiting Red Sox, 4-2, on Tuesday night.

That trend continued as Zimmerman held the Sox to one run on two hits over four innings and 70 pitches. He walked two and struck out two.

Kyle Schwarber did the only damage, drilling a high fastball over the wall in center field in the second inning for his 32nd home run of the season, the seventh with the Red Sox.

The Sox otherwise did not advance a runner beyond first base against Zimmerman.

Righthander Marcos Diplán replaced Zimmerman in the fifth inning and retired the side on nine pitches. But Hunter Renfroe went the other way with the second pitch of the sixth inning for his 29th homer.

The 2-0 lead vanished quickly in the bottom of the inning.

No. 9 hitter Kelvin Gutierrez reached on an infield hit to bring up the top of the order for the third time. Sale retired Cedric Mullins on a fly ball, but his first pitch to Ryan Mountcastle was a flat changeup over the plate that the rookie hammered to left field for his 32nd homer.

Austin Hays followed with a single to center and Sale was lifted after 85 pitches.

Hansel Robles came in and allowed singles by Trey Mancini and Pedro Severino as the Orioles took a 3-2 lead.

Severino’s single was a hard one-hopper that deflected off the glove of Rafael Devers and rolled into left field.

In the eight, the Orioles put together three straight singles against Tanner Houck for an insurance run.

(Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @peteabe.)

