From tickets to gambling, there’s a lot of money surrounding the Tom Brady game Sunday

“Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, and Bobby Orr aren’t walking through that door, but on Sunday, Tom Brady is,” said Jim Holzman, owner of Ace Ticket. “What would you pay to see Babe Ruth play at Fenway tomorrow?”

With the arrival of the Buccaneers-Patriots game comes a surge in ticket prices, viewership, merchandise sales, and betting action never before seen in the fabled and rich history of Boston sports.

The torrent of money and fame that has accompanied Tom Brady’s transcendent career this century reaches a crescendo Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

As of Tuesday afternoon, an average ticket for Sunday night’s game was selling for $1,640, making it the most expensive regular-season game in Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins history, according to Ace records.

Only one playoff game — Game 6 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals, when the Bruins lost to the Blackhawks, at $2,008 — has topped the Brady game, with five days on the secondary market still to go. The current price for Patriots-Buccaneers would top the last time the Red Sox clinched a championship at Fenway Park ($1,445 for Game 6 of the 2013 World Series) and when the Celtics won the NBA title in 2008 ($1,505).

There has never been a Super Bowl in New England, of course, so a fair comparison to another Patriots playoff game can’t be made. But considering the current record for an average ticket price for any Patriots game was $686 for the Cowboys’ visit two years ago and the average ticket price for a Patriots game over the past few years has been around $250, the magnitude of this game stands out.

What’s driving that ticket price stretches beyond the chance to see a GOAT, Holzman said.

“This is somebody we thought we’d never see again, and schedule-wise, we’re seeing him, so it’s combined with the situation where we never got to say goodbye and thank you and there’s a lot of people who wish they had the chance to say that,” said Holzman, who said ticket prices for the game range between $475 and $4,750. “Now they have that opportunity.”

Being one of 65,878 fans at Gillette is an experience that won’t be shared by the vast majority of Patriots fans, who will be tuning in to the national TV broadcast on NBC.

Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the Boston NBC affiliate NBC 10 as well as the three other NBCUniversal TV stations, compared the impact to the ultimate NFL standard.

“Wow, we’re basically getting two Super Bowls in one season — one with this game and then we get the other one in February on NBC,” Wayland said of his initial reaction to hearing the Brady game would air on NBC. “We were thrilled, obviously, for every reason.”

NBC 10 has the opportunity to sell approximately a dozen local commercials spread out over pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage. With a rate that likely will be three times any other regular-season game, NBC 10 will reap an unprecedented in-season bonus.

“It will be a huge revenue opportunity for us,” said Wayland. “In terms of revenue impact locally to us, it will have a similar impact that a Super Bowl game would have for us — which is amazing.”

Digital advertising on NBC websites also is growing, with NBC talent flooding its websites with video and articles on Brady as often as possible. Wayland expects the digital numbers “will probably be the highest impression levels [i.e. clicks] maybe we’ve ever seen.”

The game is driving new advertisers for the limited TV spots, as those companies are “coming forward to take advantage of this audience,” said Wayland.

The audience is expected to be immense, said Wayland, approaching Super Bowl viewership numbers.

“We anticipate here in Boston, because of the enormity of the game, probably not exactly Super Bowl- type numbers but probably a non-Patriots Super Bowl number,” said Wayland. “This will be by far the highest-rated Patriots non-Super Bowl game maybe ever. That would be my guess.”

Fanatics, the NFL’s official e-commerce partner, did not project the impact the Brady game will have on merchandise sales, but noted that since the start of the regular season, Brady, followed by Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, were the two top-selling players not only in the NFL but across all sports for all product categories, including jerseys, T-shirts, and memorabilia. After Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, Boston ranks as Brady’s third-best-selling market.

Brady’s own business empire is not skipping this opportunity.

His TB12 brand is offering a $35 white T-shirt heralding “The Return.” With “QB” and the “TB12″ logo hovering over a large blue “12″ on the front, and “Brady” over the “12″ on the back, the shirt also features gray stenciling on the inside saying “The Return, TB x NE 10/3.″

Sports betting is still not legal in Massachusetts, but across the country in 26 states and Washington, D.C., the game is expected to generate the biggest handle (total money bet) of any game in this young season.

John Sheeran, director of risk and trading at FanDuel, noted that “for sure, all of the narrative, all of the hype around it definitely drives betting dollars into the game.”

As of late Tuesday morning, FanDuel had taken close to 3,000 bets on the game, with the Patriots 6½-point underdogs, and “that’s a lot of bets for a Tuesday morning,” said Sheeran.

More than 2,850 of those bets were placed on the Bucs, “a huge, huge percentage that I doubt will change,” he said. “People tend to bet more with their head than their heart when it comes to these games, and I would be surprised if a lot of Patriots fans haven’t bet on Brady and the Buccaneers already.”

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.